Sunday, June 21, 2026

Nancy Pelosi’s Net Worth Falls by Millions as Public Career Ends

In 2025, Pelosi’s $18.3 million investment in Google stock generated a 65% return...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi / IMAGE: @Acyn via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Giving up the reins of the House of Representatives may have come at a cost for Nancy Pelosi, who reportedly lost at least $8 million in net worth in the year after stepping down from leadership.

Pelosi saw the estimated net worth of her and her husband, Paul Pelosi, fall from $257 million to $249 million in 2024, according to a New York Post report citing research by Quiver Quantitative.

The decline coincided with Pelosi’s first full year outside House Democratic leadership. She is set to formally retire from office by the end of the 2026 midterms.

The apparent loss stems largely from the Pelosi couple’s stake in luxury housing development company Russell Ranch, which fell to an estimated value of $1 million to $5 million in 2024, down from an estimated $5 million to $25 million a year earlier.

The Post cited Pelosi’s newly published annual financial disclosure.

The $8 million dip was likely caused by real estate investments that did not perform as expected, according to portfolio manager Dan Weiskopf.

Weiskopf manages the NANC fund, which tries to mirror the investments of members of Congress and is named after Pelosi.

The portfolio manager told the Post that Pelosi appears to have offset some of the losses with lucrative returns from her investment in tech giant Google.

In 2025, Pelosi’s $18.3 million investment in Google stock generated a 65% return, the Post reported.

The outlet added: “The San Francisco politician bought options for 2,000 shares of Google in the last days of 2025, with a strike price of $150, which, ironically, expire in January 2027, the month she’s retiring from public life.”

Meanwhile, Weiskopf stated that Pelosi “continues to enrich herself with great stock picks.”

Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager downplayed the report, repeating the longtime argument that the stocks are owned by her husband and not by the former speaker herself. He claimed that Pelosi has “no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions.”

The outgoing lawmaker has for years faced questions about her $249 million net worth and stock market success while serving in Congress. Pelosi currently earns a $174,000 taxpayer-funded salary.

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