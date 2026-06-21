Sunday, June 21, 2026

Leftists Melt Down Over WH Lawn Damage While UFC Already Pledged Repairs

Heavy equipment, large screens, food vendors, and other amenities provided free of charge were expected to temporarily damage the grass at the Ellipse...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump and Elon Musk
President-elect Donald Trump looks on with Elon Musk, right, at a UFC 309 mixed martial arts flyweight title bout in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Leftists on social media seized on the optics of damage to the Ellipse following UFC 250 to criticize President Donald Trump. But the backlash omitted two key details: the White House anticipated the impact, and a UFC sponsor had already committed to restoration.

The Ellipse is a public park just outside the White House’s South Lawn. The park drew thousands of people who gathered to watch UFC 250 on large screens set up throughout the area on June 14.

Heavy equipment, large screens, food vendors, and other amenities provided free of charge were expected to temporarily damage the grass at the Ellipse.

The White House had said that Scotts Miracle-Gro, one of UFC 250’s sponsors, pledged a $1 million philanthropic donation to the National Park Service to restore the lawn.

Scientists with the company created a one-of-a-kind grass blend designed to accommodate the White House’s requirements, including the landing of helicopters and other security vehicles.

Scotts Miracle-Gro also pledged to provide products and technical expertise to the government as it grows the new lawn, according to the White House.

The Trump administration said the lawn will be fully restored by 2027, according to reports.

Online criticism of the lawn appears to be part of a broader effort to scrutinize President Donald Trump, particularly as he restores historic sites in Washington, D.C.

Media outlets such as CNN and ABC News have highlighted algae in the Washington Mall’s Reflecting Pool to suggest that President Donald Trump’s $14.2 million restoration plan is failing.

Some critics also pointed to peeling paint as a sign of broader deterioration, though it was not immediately clear whether the paint issues stemmed from maintenance factors or potential acts of vandalism.

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