Friday, December 6, 2024

N.J. Town Council that Banned Flags, Constitution Backs Down and Apologizes

'It was never, ever the intent of this council to ban the American flag. Let me be very clear. The Edison Council has never, nor will we ever ban the American flag from our public meetings...'

Joel Bassoff
Joel Bassoff displays a prop during a meeting of the Edison Township Council in New Jersey. / IMAGE: New Brunswick Today via YouTube

(Headline USA) City officials in Edison, New Jersey this week repealed their decision to ban the American flag, the U.S. Constitution, and other props during public meetings after backlash from local residents.

The rule, Ordinance 2239, prohibited props during the public comment section of town meetings in order to maintain “good order” throughout the meetings.

At least two local residents who protested the rule by bringing their own props, including an American flag and a copy of the Constitution, were expelled from a council meeting last week for violating the rule.

Afterwards, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression warned Edison officials that it would bring legal action against the town to protect residents’ First Amendment rights.

“Edison Township can expect to hear from FIRE in short order,” the organization said in a statement.

Facing the possibility of a lawsuit, Edison Council President Nishith Patel, who had ordered the two residents to be removed by local law enforcement for displaying the props, backed down and said American flags will now be permitted in council meetings.

“It was never, ever the intent of this council to ban the American flag,” Patel said. “Let me be very clear. The Edison Council has never, nor will we ever ban the American flag from our public meetings.”

Patel continued to try to avoid his previous decision to remove the residents.

“Our nation’s flag as well as our state’s flag are both prominently displayed in our council chamber,” he added. “We proudly and humbly begin each council meeting with the pledge of allegiance to our flag.”

Patel added that if any of his remarks during the previous council meeting implied otherwise, “I apologize.”

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi confirmed Patel “humbly apologized” for his role in the matter.

It is not clear whether Patel has personally apologized to the town residents he evicted, including local lawyer Joel Bassoff, who waved an American flag as he addressed Patel and the rest of the council.

Patel also threatened to remove resident Russ Azarello, who similarly stood at the podium addressing the council while waving several small American flags.

“I’m going to have to warn you that those are props and those are against—if you continue holding them…,” Patel told Azarello.

“How does this disrupt the flow of the meeting?” Azarello shot back. “Holding this is my expression of freedom of speech. If that is offensive to someone, then you’re in the wrong country.” 

Azarello said he isn’t buying Patel’s coerced apology.

“There was no confusion,” he said. “It was ill intent all from the get-go.”

