Musk Blasts ‘Traitor’ Dems for Opposing Citizenship Verification to Vote

(Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk, a naturalized U.S. citizen, blasted as “traitors” Democrats who oppose citizenship verification voting requirements in a post on his social-media platform, X.

Those who oppose this are traitors. All Caps: TRAITORS What is the penalty for traitors again? https://t.co/lyREyskPv4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2024

Musk’s comments followed a report by Axios that revealed House Democrats were planning to oppose the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which would require state election officials to ask about citizenship before giving voter registration forms to applicants and require those applicants to provide said proof of citizenship.

The bill would also empower the Department of Homeland Security to determine whether to deport noncitizens who have illegally registered to vote in federal elections.

“Those who oppose this are traitors. All Caps: TRAITORS,” Musk said of the bill. “What is the penalty for traitors again?”

The Constitution says traitors guilty of treason can be sentenced to death or be imprisoned for no less than five years. They can also be fined no less than $10,000 and be barred from ever holding office in the U.S.

Democratic leadership, however, is whipping its colleagues to guarantee they vote against the SAVE Act, according to Axios.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., claimed in a memo that the bill would “prevent Americans from registering to vote with their drivers’ license alone” and would make a passport the “only acceptable standalone form of identification.”

She also claimed the citizenship-verification requirements would be an “extreme burden for countless Americans” and “further intimidate election officials and overburden states’ abilities to enroll new voters.”

Musk has been outspoken against Democrats’ efforts to remove voting-identification requirements, arguing that their opposition is part of their larger effort to stack their voter rolls with the millions of illegal immigrants the Biden administration has let into the country.

The goal all along has been to import as many illegal voters as possible https://t.co/wQzyx6VAWD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2024

“Dems won’t deport, because every illegal is a highly likely vote at some point,” Musk said earlier this year. “That simple incentive explains what seems to be insane behavior.”

Democrats and their leftist media allies have long claimed, without evidence, that noncitizen voting is not a significant enough problem to impact the outcome of elections.

However, many on the Left are now grappling with a serious credibility crisis after finally acknowledging that they have systemically covered up President Joe Biden’s mental infirmities in recent years.