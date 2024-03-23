MURDOCK: Biden Constructs a Potemkin Hellscape to Conceal His Own Dystopia

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) In three words, here is Joe Biden’s re-election strategy:

Lie, lie, lie.

Biden and his Democrat allies are not conducting a normal re-election campaign based on a brighter tomorrow.

Concerning their job performance today, their approach is: The less said, the better.

Instead, Biden Democrats present a nonstop parade of lies about Donald J. Trump. These include outright fabrications about his record and pitch-black premonitions of a “Trump dictatorship” totally unlike his first term.

On Tuesday in Reno, Biden parroted the old lie that Trump refused to visit France’s Aisne-Marne American Cemetery​ because its fallen World War I soldiers were “losers and suckers.”

Biden takes the floor in Reno and immediately floats the debunked "losers and suckers" hoax pic.twitter.com/9GeTcdBITd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 19, 2024

Rubbish!

Jeffrey Goldberg recklessly and maliciously concocted this “story” for The Atlantic just before Labor Day 2020. His proof: Four anonymous “sources.”

​In contrast, I subsequently wrote ​five articles ​that dismantl​ed this ​vulgar smear. I ​named and quoted 16 members of Trump​’s Parisian entourage. They verified that Trump’s security personnel sc​otched the​ Nov. 10, 2018 visit due to ​rain, ​low clouds too ​dangerous for helicopters, and logistical headaches that precluded motorcade​ travel. ​

A military aide’s contemporaneous e-mail​ and a local weather report​ exculpated Trump. ​His delayed departure ​the next day, to visit Suresnes American Cemetery ​near Paris​, ​also obliterated Goldberg’s “losers and suckers” lie.

Sources: Trump 16, Goldberg 4.

Regardless, Biden waved Goldberg’s discredited myth around like a dusty skeleton. He likely will do so again, because Joe Biden lies like most people breathe.

“My son is one of those losers and suckers,” Biden mumbled. Actually, Beau Biden served in Iraq, not The Great War. He is buried in Greenville, Delaware, not ​Château-Thierry​, France.

The Biden campaign on Monday released a disgusting ad featuring shopworn video of neo-Nazis marching on Aug. 11, 2017, the night before Charlottesville, Virginia’s deadly race riots.

Team Biden included Trump’s comment about “very fine people, on both sides” of that mayhem. They also pretended not to know what Trump soon added at the same news conference: “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists—because they should be condemned totally.”

The Aug. 15, 2017 White House transcript confirms Trump’s rebuke. Regardless, Biden’s ad conveniently whitewashes Trump’s anti-racism.

The Washington Post’s Lisa Rein lied that Trump denounced the violence “without singling out the white nationalists and neo-Nazis.” Trump did exactly that.

Biden, Democrats, and their media bodyguards now claim that Trump promised “a bloodbath” if Biden wins re-election.

At a March 16 rally in Dayton, Ohio, Trump decried potential imports of Chinese-designed, Mexican-built electric vehicles, on which he threatened 100% tariffs. Trump predicted that a re-elected Biden would welcome these autos and trigger “a bloodbath” among U.S. car makers. “But they’re not going to sell those cars,” if Trump wins, he added.

The ensuing foam on Democrat mouths resembled shaving cream.

“It’s clear this guy wants another January 6,” Biden deceived via Twitter.

It’s clear this guy wants another January 6. But the American people are going to give him another resounding electoral defeat this November. https://t.co/saukB6Wjry — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 17, 2024

“What does that mean?” Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former House speaker, prevaricated on CNN. “He’s going to exact a bloodbath?”

Atop endless lies, Democrats also wallow in hypocrisy. As a Grabien video montage hilariously indicates, Trump haters use “bloodbath” more often than he does.

SUPERCUT! Trump critics would never use a term like “bloodbath” pic.twitter.com/6dSTMwsfJa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2024

• “It’ll be a bloodbath,” MSNBC’s Ali Vitali said about Nikki Haley’s campaign. “Not only is it going to be a bloodbath, but after they leave New Hampshire, it’s a bloodbath on her home turf.”

“And Trump has left a lot of corpses in his wake,” Dasha Burns replied. “I mean, we haven’t counted the bodies.”

• CNN’s Van Jones said of the GOP’s 2020 prospects: “It’s going to be a bloodbath.”

• MSNBC’s Joy Reid foresaw “a bloodbath at the ballot box.”

Grabien captured “bloodbath” 48 times, mainly by Trump’s foes. Trump says “bloodbath,” and these very same people scream, “Mein Kampf 2.0!”

Rather than offer Americans a positive vision, Biden and the Democrats plan this through Nov. 5: Terrify voters, recycle anti-Trump lies, invent new ones, and yell, “Abortion!”

Rinse, repeat.

Whatever happened to Hope and Change?

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor.