Multiple NYC TikTok Women Say They Were Punched in Face by ‘Strangers’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A series of women from New York City posted alarming videos on TikTok about being randomly punched by “strangers,” including at least two daylight attacks that were reported to cops this week.

Halley Kate, an influencer with 1.1 million followers on the platform, posted a video on March 25, 2024, after one attack being investigated by the NYPD, saying it caused her to fall to the ground and blackout, according to the New York Post.

“You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face. Oh my God, it was so bad, I can’t even talk,” Kate said through tears in a Monday morning post.

She didn’t specify when or where the incident happened, but her video recounting the ordeal appeared to be shot on 7th Avenue between West 15th and 16th streets in Chelsea, the news source reported.

Six hours later after Kate posted the video, a woman named Mikayla Toninato, whose bio said she attends Greenwich Village’s Parsons School of Design, tagged Kate in her post where she talked about a similar story.

“I just got punched in the face, walking home. I was literally leaving class, I turned the corner and I was looking down and I was looking at my phone and texting, and then, out of nowhere, this man just came up and hit me in the face,” she said.

Toninato then said in another post that the attack happened at West 14th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan.

On March 17, 2024, another woman named Oliva Brand reported the same experience in a clip that was filmed on Mulberry Street in Nolita.

“I literally got punched in the head on the sidewalk. He goes, ‘Sorry,’ and then punches me — in the head. Holy crap, what the hell just happened? Oh my God,” Brand said in a video of her walking down a street.

People online immediately started suggesting that the reason why none of the victims identified the attacker was because he was a non-white man.

“I watched all 4 clips and not a single one gave a description of the perpetrator. This is a reminder that a lot of women will often protect criminals that attack them just so they don’t seem a bit racist,” a popular account @DeIudedShaniqwa wrote.