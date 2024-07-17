More Gobsmacking Revelations Reported from Congress’s Private Briefing on Trump Shooting

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Secret Service reportedly briefed members of Congress behind closed doors Wednesday, answering their questions about Saturday’s attempt on the life of presidential frontrunner Donald Trump.

However, the news coming out of the briefing raises more questions than answers.

According to Punchbowl News, Senators were told that the shooter, Thomas Crooks, visited the rally site a few days in advance to scope it out. They were reportedly also told that 62 minutes elapsed between the time the shooter was photographed as being suspicious and when he fired the shots.

Furthermore, the members were reportedly briefed that 20 minutes elapsed between the time he was spotted by snipers and when Crooks fired the shots—grazing Trump, killing a firefighter and putting two others in the hospital.

However, Punchbowl didn’t report any of the Secret Service of FBI’s explanations for how Crooks could have successfully climbed the nearby rooftop and shoot at least two volleys before being taken out.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is set to testify before the Oversight Committee on Monday, while FBI Director Chris Wray will testify to the Judiciary Committee next Wednesday.

Cheatle, in particular, has drawn heavy criticism for her nonsensical excuses for her agency’s security failures. For instance, she told ABC News that she kept Secret Service snipers off the roof from whence Crooks shot because it was too slanted.

“That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” she said.

“And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside.”

Cheatle’s response came amidst revelations that law enforcement spotted Crooks roughly 30 minutes before his attack.

CBS reported more bizarre details about the incident Tuesday, including the fact that Crooks was reportedly spotted using a range finder. Additionally, his body was reportedly found with a transponder, presumably to detonate the explosives reportedly found in his car.

