Money Metals Opens Idaho-Based Gold Depository Larger Than Fort Knox

(Money Metals News Service) The Western United States now has its very own Fort Knox, only substantially larger.

After three years of planning and construction, Money Metals has opened its state-of-the-art 37,000-square-foot vaulting and fulfillment facility in Eagle, Idaho.

Nestled into the base of the Boise Foothills, Money Metals’ high-security gold and silver storage compound cost $28 million to construct, has the capacity to hold upwards of $100 billion in gold and silver, and can be further expanded to 60,000 square feet.

Built on a 3.2-acre lot adjacent to city and county police and emergency services, the new depository offers an extremely secure location for individuals, businesses, family offices, governments, and financial institutions across the globe to store high-value precious metals assets.

Embedded into the facility are advanced security measures, around-the-clock monitoring, secure access controls, a security team composed of armed former law enforcement and military personnel, and third-party audits and insurance to ensure the highest standards of integrity and protection.

Located in low-crime Eagle, Idaho, adjacent to city and county emergency services, Money Metals Depository operates the largest Class 3 vault in all of North America.

Money Metals’ Class 3 vault is the largest in North America, providing nearly 9,000 square feet in ultra-secure storage space, more than twice the capacity as the United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox, Kentucky. (Class 3 is the highest possible vault rating possible in accordance with Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL) standards.)

Stefan Gleason, President and CEO of Money Metals, said the new depository will further underpin the upward growth trajectory Money Metals has achieved in recent years.

“Because we’ve made the process to buy, sell, and/or store precious metals so seamless, Money Metals is now able to handle the transactions, storage, and other needs of hundreds of thousands of customers each year,” said Gleason.

Money Metals Depository is double the size of the U.S. Bullion Depository (pictured above).

Since its founding in 2010, Money Metals has expanded dramatically, establishing itself as one of the leading precious metals dealers in North America, and conducting nearly $5 billion in transactions to date.

A family-owned business, Money Metals began as a tiny operation with a single employee and has grown into an internationally recognized precious metals dealer with 100 employees.

Money Metals currently delivers as many as 40,000 gold and silver orders each month and has already served nearly 750,000 customers in North America.

“The need for this massive new depository is a testament to the significant and growing demand for physical gold and silver coming from Americans who seek refuge from the deliberate federal policy of currency debasement,” observed Gleason.

With its extensive product inventory, fast shipping, superior customer service, and high-volume sales, Money Metals has been named Best Overall Online Precious Metals Dealer by Investopedia multiple times and has maintained an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Money Metals offers low-cost storage options for bullion coins, rounds, ingots, and bars with comprehensive protection against theft, loss, and damage — and robust insurance backed by Lloyd’s of London.

Storage through Money Metals Depository is generally more cost-effective and secure than bank safe deposit boxes, other storage facilities, and personal home safes.

Mike Gleason, a Director at Money Metals, remarked, “Our new state-of-the-art depository is truly one of a kind. This project was years in the making and has finally come to fruition. It’s something about which we are extremely proud.”

In addition to buying, selling, and securely shipping or storing precious metals, Money Metals offers monthly purchase plans and assists with Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), allowing investors to include physical precious metals in their retirement portfolios.

Meanwhile, Money Metals is a leading news and education hub in the precious metals space. The company also offers collateralized loans and leads sound money public policy efforts across the United States.