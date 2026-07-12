Sunday, July 12, 2026

Mitt Romney Gives an Answer to a 2028 Question Few Were Asking

Romney quipped during a July 8 interview on the Deseret Voices podcast that he “would love” to run again but suggested that his age was a deterrent.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Mitt Romney
Mitt Romney / IMAGE: Meet the Press via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Mitt Romney is perhaps the last name mentioned among potential 2028 presidential candidates. Even so, the former Utah senator recently responded to a question about a potential third presidential campaign.

Romney, a former Utah senator and Massachusetts governor, quipped during a July 8 interview on the Deseret Voices podcast that he “would love” to run again but suggested that his age was a deterrent.

“I wanted to announce that I am running one more time,” Romney joked when asked whether he was running in 2028. He added: “And the reality is sure, I would love to do it again. And this time I might get it right, you know, third time’s a charm. But no, I’m not.”

The 79-year-old politician unsuccessfully ran for president twice, first in 2008 and then in 2012. He lost the Republican primary to late Sen. John McCain in 2008 and the general election to then-President Barack Obama in 2012.

On the podcast, Romney said that he did not think “people who are 80 and above really should not be running the world or running the country.”

Romney also referred to The Body: A Guide for Occupants, in which author Bill Bryson wrote that the human brain shrinks by 20% at age 80.

The Republican served as a U.S. senator for Utah from 2019 to 2025. He declined to seek a second term to make way for a “new generation of leaders.”

“They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in,” Romney said in 2023, referring to younger politicians.

In his retirement announcement, Romney omitted that his reelection bid would have likely faced an uphill battle after he voted to convict President Donald Trump in his second impeachment in 2021.

Trump welcomed Romney’s retirement from public office, saying in 2024 that the country “will be a better place.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
More than 200 People at a Summer Camp Helicoptered to Safe as Missouri Faces Flooding
Next article
Gavin Newsom Snapped When Asked About Missing Tax Returns

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com