Gavin Newsom Snapped When Asked About Missing Tax Returns

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a contentious reaction Thursday when pressed about his failure to release his tax returns for several years, even as he criticized President Donald Trump’s finances.

Newsom’s outburst occurred during a press conference where he signed an education bill. Near the end of the event, a reporter asked Newsom about his tax returns, which he has not released since disclosing his 2020 filing in 2022.

“I’ve given you 20 years of my taxes,” Newsom claimed. “I know you love taxes. Donald Trump. When’s he releasing his?”

The reporter seemed to push back against Newsom’s deflection to Trump, questioning him on his repeated claim that he is different from the Republican president.

Newsom replied, “I am because that’s why I’ve released all my taxes for decades. And you will have all those new tax returns because I have no reason why you haven’t gotten them already.”

Gavin Newsom gets a standing ovation for refusing to answer a question about the tax returns he has been promising to release for six years and storming off the stage like a petulant child. pic.twitter.com/oD2Ais5QxF — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 9, 2026

The California governor has released some of his tax returns throughout his political career, including during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign and again during his 2022 reelection bid, according to CalMatters.

Newsom stopped releasing his tax returns after 2022 despite previously pledging to do so annually. He also signed a law requiring gubernatorial candidates to release their five most recent income tax returns to appear on the ballot. The law was later struck down.

Newsom’s remarks come as federal officials investigate at least two matters connected to the governor and his inner circle.

Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime – they are simply trying to find one. He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President.… pic.twitter.com/tVYk3WUvO8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2026

The DOJ is reportedly scrutinizing the finances and tax filings of his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Another investigation involves his former chief of staff, Dana Williamson, who pleaded guilty to a series of fraud-related charges.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the investigations began after federal officials in California received whistleblower allegations.

The Williamson investigation began during the Biden administration, while the Siebel Newsom probe began in early 2025, shortly after President Donald Trump took office.

Newsom’s critics pointed to the Biden-tied timeline to counter claims that the probes are politically motivated.

As reported by the Journal, FBI and IRS agents have approached more than a dozen people within Newsom’s circle to ask about a “wide range of topics that dated back five or six years, including the governor’s family and Siebel Newsom’s business interests.”