Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Mitch McConnell Rumored ‘Brain Dead,’ His Office Stays Silent

Laura Loomer wrote Monday via X that a “high-level source close to the White House” told her McConnell, 84, is “officially brain dead.”

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives to meet reporters following a caucus meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rumors surrounding Sen. Mitch McConnell’s health have intensified, with journalists Laura Loomer and Desirée Townsend saying the longtime Kentucky senator may be “brain dead” after reportedly suffering a heart attack on June 14.

Loomer wrote Monday via X that a “high-level source close to the White House” told her McConnell, 84, is “officially brain dead.”

“‘He’s not coming back,’” the alleged source added, according to Loomer. In a separate post, Loomer said her “White House source” told her McConnell was “in organ failure.”

Townsend said she had heard “the same thing” from her own sources.

“At this point, I am at the hospital for when they eventually decide to move cut him off of life support and move his body,” Townsend wrote.

The independent journalist also reported that McConnell’s taxpayer-funded security detail remained at the hospital as of 3:39 p.m. ET on Monday.

Headline USA could not independently verify Loomer and Townsend’s reporting.

McConnell’s office declined to tell the reporters whether McConnell was conscious or on life support. Instead, the staff directed the outlet to the July 2 statement, which also said: “Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital.”

The last official statement from McConnell’s office came on Thursday, when his staffers claimed the Republican lawmaker was “working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

The octogenarian Republican was found unconscious inside his Washington, D.C., home after suffering a heart attack, according to emergency dispatch audio revealed by Townsend.

McConnell’s office confirmed the hospitalization but declined to disclose the reason.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters that he spoke with McConnell after he was rushed to the hospital.

McConnell is “clearly dialed into what’s going on,” Thune reportedly said at the Capitol.

Meanwhile, McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, reportedly traveled to China three days after his hospitalization. His oldest daughter, Porter McConnell, also deleted her X account amid mounting speculation about his condition, according to news reports.

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