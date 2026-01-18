Minnesota Mob Attacks Conservative Provocateur Jake Lang

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A large group of protesters turned out in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday and attacked a much smaller group of people organized by conservative influencer Jake Lang to demonstrate in support of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Anti-Ice protesters chased the pro-ICE group away and forced Lang, who appeared to be injured, to leave the scene with visible bruises and scrapes on his head.

“I was just literally LYNCHED by an anti white mob of liberals & illegal immigrants- I’m at the hospital now getting staples in my skull… Nearly ripped limb from limb in Minneapolis!!!! Jacob Frey took the officers at the Minneapolis Police to stand down, so they could watch me eaten live on national television!!!!! PRESIDENT TRUMP SEND IN THE NATIONAL GUARD,” Lang posted on Twitter/X after the incident.

🇺🇸 ANTI-ISLAM PROTEST ORGANIZER JAKE LANG DRAGGED INTO CROWD Anti-Islam protest organizer Jake Lang was pulled into a tightly packed crowd and struck multiple times during clashes in downtown Minneapolis. The scene tightened quickly as people surged inward, with cameras pressed… pic.twitter.com/ftODcdEIcR — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 17, 2026

Lang’s misadventure was met with mixed reactions from his fellow conservatives. Many have argued that Lang’s antics put his fellow right-wingers in a negative light.

“Once again I ask an irrational world- Why Jake Lang, who’s Antifa and Jewish, is staging ‘White Christian Crusader’ marches against Muslims, primarily where DHS operations are front and center in the news?” asked his former cellmate, Jan. 6er Tim Hale.

Lang faces persistent suspicions within the January 6 community about his authenticity and motivations. Multiple posts on X claim Lang—who assaulted law enforcement with a baseball bat on Jan. 6—was a federal informant and previously associated with Antifa and BLM.

Hale posted “Jake Lang by his own father’s words was a junkie criminal before January 6. His relatives have outed him as a former BLM/Antifa rioter. Everyone who did time with him knows he’s an anarchist, not MAGA.”

No direct evidence or official documentation has been produced to substantiate claims that Lang is a federal informant. Lang himself has directly addressed such speculation, telling Rolling Stone “My integrity stands before God. Why would they let a federal asset be tortured in solitary confinement for years in end?”​​

While imprisoned in June 2024, Lang announced the formation of a nationwide armed militia called the North American Patriot and Liberty Militia, later rebranded as the America First Constitutional Militia. The organization claimed chapters in all 50 states and purported membership exceeding 20,000 people, though extremism researchers believe this number was exaggerated by nearly tenfold per Rolling Stone.

Lang also frequently live-streamed from prison, raising questions about how he was able to do so with impunity.

In November 2025, Lang led an anti-Islam march in Dearborn, Michigan, where he attempted the desecration of the Quran, prompting widespread condemnation.

Most recently, he’s been pushing to organize a prison break for Tina Peters, a former county clerk serving nine years stemming from her efforts to prove election fraud.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.