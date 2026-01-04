Sunday, January 4, 2026

Minnesota Gov’t Spied on Fraud Whistleblowers

'I just know to pick up when it’s a blocked number now. They’re very protective of themselves...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / IMAGE: @townhallcom via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Minnesota government reportedly retaliated against whistleblowers who exposed a massive state fraud scheme.

The whistleblowers said they were denied vacations and promotions and that their official work was spied on, state Rep. Kristin Robbins told the New York Post. 

Robbins, who chairs the state’s Fraud Prevention and State Oversight Committee and is running for governor, said she based her remarks on whistleblower testimony. 

They said they were “electronically surveilled” shortly after stories about alleged Somali daycare fraud went viral, the Post reported. 

They are sounding the alarm about alleged fraud in child daycares, adult daycare centers and autism centers. 

“The group of whistleblowers that I interact with claim that they’ve been denied vacations, promotions, and that it’s hurt their careers,” Robbins said, as quoted by the Post. 

“As recently as a couple of weeks ago they told me that every time [fraud] flares up [in the news] they can tell — two of them their job is in the IT world — can tell that they’re being surveilled on the computers in the department’s chat function for words like ‘fraud’ or ‘reporting’ and there’s sort of a chilling effect of knowing that they are looking for people who are talking about fraud,” Robbins added. 

The Republican lawmaker said the allegations are extensive. 

“It’s a really large group. When I meet with them it’s electronic and they’re all behind a screen and they have one person who is unidentified who then relays questions to the group,” she added. 

Robbins said whistleblowers often call from blocked numbers. 

“I just know to pick up when it’s a blocked number now. They’re very protective of themselves,” Robbins continued.  

One whistleblower, Faye Bernstein, a former compliance officer at the Department of Human Services, was fired after reporting fraud in 2019, according to the Post and Fox9. 

Scott Stillman, another DHS whistleblower, told local outlet MPR News that the daycare fraud was widespread in 2018. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Will Smith Accused of Sexual Harassment in New Lawsuit 
Next article
Maduro’s Case to Revive a Debate Over Immunity for Foreign Leaders Tested in Noriega Trial

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com