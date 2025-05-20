Michigan Congressman’s Impeachment Circus Falls Flat

(José Niño, Headline USA) When Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich, rolled out his impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, he must’ve expected fireworks. Instead, he was met with mostly silence.

Thanedar’s sparsely attended “Impeachment Town Hall” was highlighted last week by Twitter user @mich_enjoyer, who mocked the event’s low turnout and lack of enthusiasm, comparing it unfavorably to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Shri’s Impeachment Vaudeville Has Been a Big Flop

The congressman’s “Impeachment Town Hall” last weekend had only 27 attendees and less excitement than an AA meeting By Charlie LeDuff (@Charlieleduff) Lincoln Park — Congressman Shri Thanedar doesn’t like DOGE. He doesn’t like… pic.twitter.com/G3CeP7wCmK — Michigan Enjoyer (@mich_enjoyer) May 14, 2025

Thanedar, an Indian-born Democrat representing Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, has built his political brand on advocating progressive causes.

He first entered public office in the Michigan House of Representatives in 2020, winning his seat with over 93 percent of the vote. In 2022, he claimed the 13th congressional district seat with a commanding 71 percent, and he was re-elected in 2024 with nearly 69 percent of the vote.

His impeachment push has exposed deep rifts within the Democratic Party. Thanedar introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump, accusing the president of obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and constitutional violations.

Yet fellow Democrats saw the move as a distraction, especially as the party sought to focus public attention on Republican proposals to cut Medicaid and other social programs, per a report by Politico.

Senior Democrats privately fumed, with one calling Thanedar’s effort “utterly selfish behavior” and another warning it would force vulnerable Democrats into politically perilous votes, Axios reported.

Thanedar ultimately withdrew his privileged resolution after conversations with colleagues, pledging to expand the articles and seek broader support.

This episode comes as Thanedar faces a challenging primary against State Rep.Donavan McKinney, in his congressional district, where his record on immigration and foreign policy has drawn both praise and criticism.

Thanedar is one of the most vocal advocates for legal immigration reform in Congress. He has introduced and co-sponsored bills to expand skilled migration, streamline H-1B visas, and provide pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

On foreign policy, Thanedar has positioned himself as a strong supporter of Israel and Zionist causes.

During the May 2021 conflict, as Hamas launched rockets into Israel, Thanedar co-sponsored a Michigan House resolution urging Congress to stop funding Israel’s military and calling for an end to what it termed the world’s longest military occupation.

The resolution, citing groups such as B’Tselem and Human Rights Watch, deemed Israel an “apartheid state” and accused it of committing human rights abuses.

Now, Thanedar is distancing himself from those positions, telling Jewish Insider that supporting the resolution was a mistake made in the heat of the moment and emphasizing his current strong support for Israel.

While he previously expressed reservations about Israel, Thanedar has since shifted to unequivocal support, pledging to defend Israel, maintain its military and economic primacy in the Middle East, and fight anti-Semitism at home and abroad.

He has also sponsored resolutions condemning anti-Israel protests and has sought to solidify support from pro-Israel groups, a move that has attracted significant campaign contributions and political backing.

It remains to be seen if Thanedar’s impeachment gambit turns out to be a political miscalculation as he faces challenges on his progressive left flank.

With his political future on the line, Thanedar’s next act may need a bigger audience and a more compelling script.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino