Melinda Gates Breaks Silence on Husband’s Link to Epstein

(José Niño, Headline USA) Melinda French Gates addressed the Justice Department’s release of over three million pages of Epstein related documents on February 3, speaking publicly for the first time about references to her ex-husband Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates according to a report by CNN.

Speaking on NPR’s Wild Card podcast hosted by Rachel Martin, French Gates described her reaction to seeing Bill Gates named in the newly released files as “unbelievable sadness.” She expressed what she characterized as unimaginable sorrow when additional documents detailing her former spouse’s connections to the late convicted sex offender became public.

French Gates made clear where responsibility for explaining these connections lies. “Whatever questions remain there of what I don’t—can’t even begin to know all of it—those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer to those things, not me,” she stated as reported by NBC News.

The philanthropist expressed relief at having separated herself from the controversy surrounding her ex husband. “I am so happy to be away from all the muck that was there,” she said, adding “I needed to leave my marriage. I needed to leave my marriage. I felt that I had to eventually depart from the foundation. It’s just sad. That’s the reality.”

French Gates finalized her divorce after 27 years of marriage in 2021 and resigned as co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2024.

She acknowledged the personal toll of the revelations. “For me, it’s personally hard whenever those details come up, right, because [it] brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage. But I have moved on from that,” French Gates said.

The philanthropist directed attention toward Epstein’s victims, expressing hope for justice. “No girl, no girl should ever be put in the situation that they were put in by Epstein and whatever was going on with all of the various people around him. It’s beyond heartbreaking, right? I remember being those ages those girls were, I remember my daughters being those ages,” she stated.

“I’m able to take my own sadness and look at those young girls and say, ‘my God, how did that happen to those girls’? At least for me, I’ve been able to move on in life, and I hope there’s some justice for those now-women,” French Gates continued, according to ABC News.

The Justice Department released approximately three million pages of Epstein files on January 30, 2026. Among the documents were draft emails from 2013 found in Epstein’s account, messages he apparently composed to himself written from the perspective of a Gates employee. These drafts alleged extramarital affairs, requests for medication and concealment, and references to marital disputes.

Representatives for Bill Gates vigorously denied all allegations, calling them claims “from a proven, disgruntled liar” that are “absolutely absurd and completely false,” per reporting by the BBC. Gates has maintained he never visited Epstein’s island or had involvement in unlawful activities, acknowledging that meeting Epstein was a serious error in judgment.

French Gates previously told CBS in 2022 that “I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him.” She indicated Gates’ association with Epstein was one factor among many contributing to their divorce.

