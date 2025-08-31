Sunday, August 31, 2025

Melania ‘Laughed’ at Vanity Fair Offer that Made Leftists Lose Their Mind

'Her priorities as First Lady are far more important...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Melania Trump
Melania Trump, wife of Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 18, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The leftist staff of Vanity Fair reportedly had a meltdown over a proposed cover featuring First Lady Melania Trump—only for her to laugh and promptly reject the offer.

Mrs. Trump was reportedly approached by the magazine’s leadership in July for its September issue but swiftly declined.

News of the proposed cover emerged amid media reports of Vanity Fair’s new global editorial director, Mark Guiducci.

“She doesn’t have time to be sitting in a photo shoot. Her priorities as First Lady are far more important… These people don’t deserve her anyway,” a source told Page Six.

Page Six’s reporting came after the Daily Mail revealed an internal revolt over the proposed cover.

“I will walk out the motherf***ing door, and half my staff will follow me… If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, I’ll do it… It sickens me,” one mid-level editor said.

“We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to stand for what’s right,” the staffer added.

The editor reiterated that they would rather “bag groceries” at Trader Joe’s than feature Melania.

“It sickens me. Even the idea of it,” the editor added.

The news of Vanity Fair’s drama follows the trend of major fashion magazines snubbing Mrs. Trump for covers during the first Trump administration.

By comparison, former First Lady Jill Biden secured two Vogue covers during her husband’s tenure, Michelle Obama appeared three times in eight years, and Hillary Clinton was featured once in 1998.

