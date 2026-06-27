Saturday, June 27, 2026

Megyn Kelly Has Fiery Message to TPS Recipients: ‘Go Home!’

'Half of you people, more than half of you, won't assimilate...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly / IMAGE: Megyn Kelly via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Popular podcast host Megyn Kelly delivered a scathing rebuke of Haitian Temporary Protected Status recipients after the Supreme Court cleared the way for President Donald Trump to terminate the infamous program.

Speaking on her podcast Thursday, Kelly urged Haitian TPS recipients to “go back to f***ing Haiti,” while accusing many of failing to assimilate into American culture.

“Go home! Get out! We know our country is better than yours! That’s because we filled it with our work ethic and our culture and our values,” Kelly said. “You being here only dilutes it for us, those who built it and live it.”

Her remarks came shortly after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration has the authority to end TPS.

The decision, arising from Mullin v. Doe, overturned a lower court ruling that had found Trump’s termination of TPS for Haitian and Syrian nationals violated the Administrative Procedure Act.

The Supreme Court concluded that federal courts lack authority to review the executive branch’s decisions on TPS terminations.

Previous administrations stretched TPS far beyond its original legislative purpose, allowing foreign nationals from certain countries to reside in the U.S. lawfully indefinitely.

Kelly also sounded the alarm about what she described as a lack of assimilation among some Haitian migrants.

“Half of you people, more than half of you, won’t assimilate,” Kelly said, seemingly referring to Haitians. “We don’t want you. We don’t care if you’re offended. Get out. Go home. Go back to f***ing Haiti.”

The former Fox News anchor also pointed to several high-profile incidents involving Haitian nationals that have caused national condemnation.

In 2023, Haitian national Hermanio Joseph crashed into a school bus in Ohio, killing 11-year-old Aiden Clark. A Clark County jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide and sentenced him to 13 years in prison.

Kelly also referenced reports that Haitian migrants had stolen and eaten pets.

Headline USA has also reported that related allegations emerged in the Dominican Republic, which shares an Island with Haiti.

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