House Subpoenas Jeffrey Epstein Client after Contentious Interview

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Billionaire investor Leon Black told members of Congress on Friday that he never paid deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein for access to women—but the House Oversight Committee is now issuing subpoenas for nondisclosure agreements he signed with women after he refused to answer questions about the matter.

“During today’s voluntary transcribed interview, Mr. Black stated he wouldn’t answer questions about NDAs. Answers about the terms and substance of these NDAs are critical to our investigation. For this reason, today I issued subpoenas to Mr. Black for NDAs and to appear for a deposition in the near future,” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Friday after the interview with Black.

The New York Times published an investigation last October into Black, revealing that the former Apollo Global CEO paid millions of dollars to at least eight women, including some alleged victims of Epstein.

“For reasons that are unknown, Mr. Black wired hundreds of thousands of dollars to at least three women who were associated with Mr. Epstein,” the Times reported, citing court documents and notes taken by congressional investigators, who discovered that “Black had paid millions of dollars to eight women.”

🚨 Chairman @RepJamesComer served two subpoenas to Leon Black during his transcribed interview today as part of our Epstein investigation. He refused to answer questions about NDAs. We will get answers for the American people. pic.twitter.com/D8Q6euOg5J — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 26, 2026

The Times further reported that authorities in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein had his infamous private island, also investigated Black for sex crimes.

“Lawyers working for the territory’s attorney general interviewed at least two women who claimed they had been sexually abused by Mr. Black after Mr. Epstein introduced them,” the newspaper reported. “It is unclear whether the attorney general’s office substantiated those allegations. In 2023, Mr. Black agreed to pay the territory $62.5 million to end the investigation.”

Most of the Times’s investigation focused on Black’s financial relationship with Epstein, revealing that Epstein often demanded payment from his client in a bullying manner.

Sen. Ron Wyden investigated Black’s connections to Epstein for years. In July, Wyden said he handed the Justice Department with “actionable” information about Epstein’s relationship with a prominent billionaire and an untold number of Wall Street banks—but the DOJ hasn’t doing anything with the info. Wyden didn’t mention who the billionaire client was, but his description matched Black.

“I’ve handed the Trump administration a ready-made Epstein case involving a billionaire financier and Wall Street banks, and they have done nothing with it,” Wyden told All Rise News.

“I know for a fact that the Trump administration is sitting on an Epstein file that contains new actionable information,” Wyden reportedly added. “So I don’t blame anybody for asking what’s going on.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.