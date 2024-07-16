Quantcast
Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Media Mythologize ‘Loner’ Assassin as Registered Republican w/ 10-Inch Penis

'He would sit alone at lunch. He was just the outcast. It’s honestly kind of sad...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Thomas Crooks
Thomas Crooks / IMAGE: TMZ via Twitter

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Following the attempt on GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s life, mainstream media sought to valorize the would-be assassin, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, by dubiously portraying him as a well-endowed Republican.

According to his classmates, the 2022 graduate who lived with his parents in Bethel Park, Pa., and spent nearly $1,500 on an OnlyFans site over a period of five months was something of a loner in high school who was regularly bullied.

“He would sit alone at lunch. He was just the outcast,” Jason Kohler, 21, told NBC. “It’s honestly kind of sad.”

Following suit, ABC News on Monday offered an allegedly “complex portrait” of Crooks.

“He was somebody who came across as lonely a lot,” said Jameson Myers, another one of Crooks’s former classmates, adding that he was “bullied so much in high school.”

Myers called Crooks “an interesting one” who was “more socially reserved” and “didn’t have a ton of friends.” Still, he reportedly “was a very nice, even sweet guy.”

Notably, Crooks had tried to join the high school shooting team but was cut from the team for lack of skill.

“He didn’t just not make the team, he was asked not to come back because how bad of a shot he was; it was considered, like, dangerous,” said Myers.

Others suggested that he “wasn’t really fit” for the team, adding that “he also shot terrible.”

Celebrity gossip site TMZ, meanwhile, posted footage of Crooks, apparently at school with friends, claiming to have a 10-inch penis:

In addition to being lonely and sexually frustrated, Crooks also appeared to be committed to left-wing causes.

The then-18-year-old donated $15 in 2021 to the far-left Progressive Turnout Project, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Per the Progressive Turnout Project’s website, the group is “dedicated to mobilizing the Democratic Party and defending democracy.”

However, it is known for promoting extremist rhetoric on its social-media sites, such as claiming that “Donald Trump will destroy democracy.”

Crooks’s mother, Mary, also appeared to have donated twice to ActBlue recently, although the specific records were not yet available to confirm that the address matched that of the family, nor what specific organization it may have been earmarked for.

Despite the evidence of the family’s political leanings, the day after the shooting, media outlets including NBC News quickly pounced on the fact that Crooks was a registered Republican in order to deflect from the Left’s culpability in promoting stochastic terrorism against the former president.

Many pointed out, however, that Democrats had organized widespread campaigns—particularly in closed primary states such as Pennsylvania—to switch their registrations in order to vote against Trump in the Republican primary since President Joe Biden faced no significant challenges in the Democrat primary.

Republican pundits also noted that they had switched their registrations to Democrat in the past, suggesting it was a meaningless measure of political affiliation.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Democrat Senator Menendez Found Guilty of Federal Bribery Charges

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com