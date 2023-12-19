Quantcast
Mitch McConnell Has 6% Approval Rating, Net -54 among American Public

'Why is our country being led by unhealthy, obviously brain-damaged people...?'

Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. / PHOTO: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In a new survey conducted by New Jersey’s Monmouth University, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., secured a record-low approval rating of a mere 6% American the general American public, The Federalist reported.

Monmouth polled 803 Americans adults from across the nation using landlines, cell phones and online surveys via invitation link.

Out of those, a whopping 60% actively disapproved of McConnell. Only 6% approved, and 34% said they had no opinion of him at all.

The poll conducted has a built-in 4.8% margin of error—which means, in this case, McConnell’s actual public support could be as low as 1.2%.

McConnell has made enemies on both the Right and the Left through his long political career.

From helping former President Donald Trump appoint a large number of judges to federal courts to siding with Democrat after the stolen 2020 election, the senator has done little to satisfy anyone.

Some in the Republican Party also believe that the career politician bungled the 2022 election, prioritizing spending in intra-party races, like Alaska, rather than focusing on helping Senate candidates in key swing states, like Arizona.

Ultimately, his strategy helped contribute to the failure of the “red wave” and was in part a cause of the Republican failure to take the majority of the Senate.

Now at the twilight of his political career, it also appears that the 81-year-old McConnell’s health is breaking down, culminating in a bizarre series of freeze-ups in public settings that have, in turn, led to public calls for him to step down.

The survey also gathered data about another mentally-deranged career politician, President Joe Biden.

Biden’s approval rating hit an “all-time low,” 17%, scoring very poorly in particular on his handling of the border crisis and monetary inflation.

“Only 3 in 10 Americans say the incumbent is giving enough attention to the issues most important to them, which is worse than for his predecessor,” the Monmouth report said.

Although McConnell’s net disapproval rating was, by far, the highest of the top-four congressional leaders, none were in the positive zone.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had a 21% approval and a 41% disapproval for a net -20.

Perhaps reflecting the poll’s overall leftward tilt, newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who came into his position as a relative unknown, has already accrued a -14 net approval.

Meanwhile, firebrand radical House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who has done little except to use divisive rhetoric to attack Republicans, had a mere -1 net approval.

With the exception of McConnell, all three of the other congressional leaders had positive net favorability ratings among their own party members, as did Biden.

