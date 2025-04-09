Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Mass Shooting Rocks Virginia Suburb

'There's dozens upon dozens of officers out actively looking for suspects and preserving the crime scene...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
mass shooting Calif
Investigators search for evidence in the area of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAThree people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in northeastern Virginia Tuesday evening, according to law enforcement.

At about 5:30 p.m., law enforcement received 911 calls about a shooting at a town house complex in Spotsylvania County, about 65 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., said Major Elizabeth Scott, spokesperson for the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

She said they are urging the public to stay clear of the area as officials investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made.

“There’s dozens upon dozens of officers out actively looking for suspects and preserving the crime scene,” Scott said.

The people injured in the mass shooting in the area of Olde Greenwich Circle have been taken to hospitals. Their condition is unknown. No additional information about the victims was immediately available.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

