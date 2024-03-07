Marjorie Taylor Greene Hilariously Shuts Down Leftist Reporter: ‘F**k Off’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A fired-up Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., stood her ground against a leftist reporter who probed her about alleged “conspiracies,” including the “Jewish space lasers.”

Greene did not mince words when addressing the reporter, later identified as News Agents journalist Emily Maitlis, urging her to “f**k off.”

NEW: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tells BBC ‘journalist’ Emily Maitlis to “f**k off”after Maitlis tried asserting that MTG was a conspiracy theorist. Maitlis: “Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself?” MTG:… pic.twitter.com/sAcl1KTaxV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 6, 2024

The forceful pushback unfolded as Maitlis approached Greene for questioning during a Super Tuesday celebration at Mar-a-Lago, the residence of GOP presidential front-runner and former President Donald Trump.

“Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself? Maitlis inquired. “He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists.”

Greene offered a swift and witty response to the question, mincing no words in turn.

“Well, let me tell you: You’re a conspiracy theorist and the left and the media spreads more conspiracy theories,” Greene retorted. “We like the truth, we like supporting our constitution, our freedoms and America First.”

A persistent Maitlis raised another question, this time highlighting infamous quotes linked to Greene’s time before becoming a congresswoman.

“What about Jewish space lasers? Tell us about Jewish space lasers,” the reporter queried, provoking Greene to retort with explicit language.

“Why don’t you talk about Jewish space lasers and really? Why don’t you f**k off? How about that?” Greene concluded before storming off.

Maitlis’s line of questioning stemmed from accusations that Greene allegedly suggested in 2018 that the Rothschild family may have caused California wildfires through space lasers, as reported by the Daily Caller.

The media linked the claims to an anti-Semitic trope due to the Rothschilds being Jewish. But Greene has since rebuked the allegations, saying did not use the laser reference and was unaware of the Rothschilds’ religion.

Despite her clarification and support for Israel, Democrats weaponized the “space laser” allegations to smear Greene, an America First and conservative powerhouse in Congress.