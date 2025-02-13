MAHA Begins: RFK Jr. Confirmed as HHS Secretary

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate has voted 52-48 Thursday to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services, where he will oversee the nation’s largest healthcare programs including Medicare and Medicaid.

Sen. Mitch McConnell from Kentucky was the only Republican who joined Democrats in opposing the candidate, whom they see as an unqualified wildcard.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, has spent decades calling out industry influence over regulatory agencies like the Food and Drug Administration, and has brought attention to the role ultra-processed foods and chemical additives play in the chronic disease epidemic.

He has also been criticized for questioning the safety and efficacy of certain vaccines, though he denies the label of “anti–vaxxer.”

“In my advocacy, I’ve often disturbed the status quo by asking uncomfortable questions. Well, I’m not going to apologize for that. We have massive health problems in this country that we must face honestly,” Kennedy said during his first confirmation hearing. “My approach to HHS is radical transparency.”

Kennedy had stumbled over his answers and seemed uncertain on specifics when Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., asked him about potential improvements to Medicaid and Medicare. The lawyer was adamant, though, that reforms are necessary, particularly given the cost of healthcare in the United States and the growing numbers of sick Americans.

“The United States has worse health than any other developed nation, yet we spend more on healthcare – at least double, and in some cases triple – as other countries. Last year we spent $4.8 trillion,” Kennedy said.

As of 2024, roughly 60% of Americans have at least one chronic disease and 40% have two or more, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.

As HHS secretary, Kennedy has said he will push for nutrition reforms, such as scrutinizing food additives, providing healthy food options to those on SNAP benefits, and removing the agriculture lobby’s influence on the FDA’s nutrition department.

He promised, however, to work with the Department of Agriculture and all invested stakeholders when considering policies that may impact the food supply or the livelihoods of farmers.

Most Republicans celebrated Kennedy’s confirmation as a blow to Big Pharma and corrupt actors in the healthcare industry as Kennedy fights to “Make America Healthy Again.”

“Congratulations to @RobertKennedyJr on his confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services,” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said on X. “Finally, someone to detox the place after the Fauci era. Get ready for health care freedom and MAHA!”