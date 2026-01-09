Saturday, January 10, 2026

Longtime GOP California Congressman Dies

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Members of Congress Introduce Comprehensive U.S. Gold Audit Legislation

(Morgan Sweeney, The Center Square) Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a staunch conservative who represented California’s rural 1st congressional district for just over 16 years after a decade serving in the state legislature, died suddenly on Monday at the age of 65. 

LaMalfa’s death further narrows the majority Republicans now hold in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The cause of death is still unknown, as he recently appeared in good health, according to reports.

His colleagues lamented his death Tuesday, with many expressing condolences and reflections online. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., released a statement Tuesday morning, which he also shared on X.  

“Congress is devastated to learn this morning about the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Doug LaMalfa,” Johnson wrote. “He was as fierce of a fighter for his state’s vast natural resources and beauty as we have ever known.”

Johnson went on to voice support for LaMalfa’s wife and family he leaves behind.

President Donald Trump also marked LaMalfa’s passing during his address to House Republicans at the House GOP member retreat Tuesday morning. 

“I want to express our tremendous sorrow at the loss of a great member,” Trump said, describing LaMalfa as a “fierce champion on California water issues.”

He also said that LaMalfa voted with him “100% of the time.”

LaMalfa’s death coincided with former Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation from Congress. Monday was her last day. Republicans now hold a five-member majority over Democrats in the House, 218-213. 

Georgia will hold a special election to replace Greene, and California may do the same for LaMalfa. 

Congressional midterm elections will take place in November. All 435 seats in the House will be up for re-election, as will 35 seats in the Senate. 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Eyes Striking Mexican Cartels
Next article
Silver Squeeze: Greg Weldon on $100 Silver and Fed QE

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com