Longtime GOP California Congressman Dies

(Morgan Sweeney, The Center Square) Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a staunch conservative who represented California’s rural 1st congressional district for just over 16 years after a decade serving in the state legislature, died suddenly on Monday at the age of 65.

LaMalfa’s death further narrows the majority Republicans now hold in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The cause of death is still unknown, as he recently appeared in good health, according to reports.

His colleagues lamented his death Tuesday, with many expressing condolences and reflections online.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., released a statement Tuesday morning, which he also shared on X.

“Congress is devastated to learn this morning about the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Doug LaMalfa,” Johnson wrote. “He was as fierce of a fighter for his state’s vast natural resources and beauty as we have ever known.”

Johnson went on to voice support for LaMalfa’s wife and family he leaves behind.

President Donald Trump also marked LaMalfa’s passing during his address to House Republicans at the House GOP member retreat Tuesday morning.

“I want to express our tremendous sorrow at the loss of a great member,” Trump said, describing LaMalfa as a “fierce champion on California water issues.”

He also said that LaMalfa voted with him “100% of the time.”

LaMalfa’s death coincided with former Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation from Congress. Monday was her last day. Republicans now hold a five-member majority over Democrats in the House, 218-213.

Georgia will hold a special election to replace Greene, and California may do the same for LaMalfa.

Congressional midterm elections will take place in November. All 435 seats in the House will be up for re-election, as will 35 seats in the Senate.