Library Includes Kids Book about Black, Homosexual Santa for Christmas

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was discovered that a library in Chicago’s suburbs has marked the Christmas season with “books that also introduce homosexual sex to children,” among which was the book about a black Santa Claus and his “husband.”

The book is called Santa’s Husband and it offers a “fresh twist on Kris Kringle, a clever yet heartfelt book that tells the story of a black Santa, his white husband, and their life in the North Pole,” according to American Greatness.

“Everyone knows that Santa Claus is jolly, but in Santa’s Husband, this cherished symbol of the holiday season is also black and gay and married to an equally cheery man,” a publisher’s description of the book said.

The book about Santa was written by author Daniel Kibblesmith, an Oak Park native.

“We see the Clauses sitting by the fire at their cozy North Pole home, vacationing at the beach, having an occasional disagreement, celebrating their (gay) wedding day, and comforting each other when some loudmouth people on television angrily dispute Santa’s appearance and (gay) lifestyle,” the description added.

As expected, a person who would write such a book is a former writer for BuzzFeed and a writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, who is well-known for his far-left takes and Trump Derangement Syndrome. Kibblesmith also wrote for Netflix, while also contributing to Marvel Entertainment, which is owned by Disney, as a comic book writer.

“We decided that our future child will only know about Black Santa. If they see a white one we’ll say ‘That’s his husband,'” he told Paste.

Back when the book was released, the Arizona-based group, R.E.A.D.S. [Rainbow. Educated. And. Diversified. Students] celebrated the publishing of the book on Twitter.

“Amazing twist on the holiday story, a must-read, author Daniel Kibblesmith and illustrator A.P. Quach published Santa’s Husband, a children’s book chronicling the life of a black, gay Santa Claus and his partner, Mr. Claus,” the group wrote.