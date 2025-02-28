Monica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton Should Have Pulled Out of the Presidency

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) There is no happy ending for Bill Clinton.

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is back on a media tour to call out her former lover and ex-President Clinton, insisting that the disgraced Democrat should have resigned from office when their affair first emerged in the late 1990s.

“I think that the right way to handle a situation like that would have been to probably say it was nobody’s business and to resign,” Lewinsky said during an interview on the infamous Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday.

Lewinsky, a Vanity Fair contributor, added that Clinton could have chosen to stay in office without “lying” or “throwing a young person who is just starting out in the world under the bus.”

She acknowledged making “mistakes” during the 1990s affair but rebuked Clinton’s actions as “more reprehensible,” though she noted there was “a level of consensuality.”

Lewinsky was on the podcast to promote her new show, Reclaiming Monica, which she will host in addition to running her anti-bullying work and writing for Vanity Fair.

More than two decades ago, Lewinsky gained national notoriety after admitting to a sexual affair with Clinton, who was then the 42nd president and the most powerful man in the world.

Clinton attempted, albeit unsuccessfully, to deny cheating on then-First Lady Hillary Clinton with Lewinsky, though salacious details of the affair spread like wildfire on cable news and print media.

Among these details were a semen-stained dress and Lewinsky’s testimony that Clinton once inserted a cigar into her vagina. The two engaged exclusively in oral sex near the Oval Office, with Lewinsky solely performing the act on Clinton.

Lewinsky stated at the time that she fell in love with the Democratic president, though he did not reciprocate those sentiments.

“I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” Clinton infamously said in 1998. These remarks and his false statements to Independent Counsel Ken Starr led to his impeachment by the House of Representatives.

Clinton never spoke to Lewinsky directly afterward, leaving her to fend for herself against media wolves. During her Wednesday remarks, Lewinsky said the media body-shamed her and fixated on her personal life. She conceded that she had contemplated suicide.

Clinton’s experience was far different. He went on to secure multi-million-dollar book deals, while his wife successfully ran to become a U.S. senator for New York. Hillary Clinton twice pursued the presidency, only to lose to Barack Obama in 2008 and Donald Trump in 2016.

Headline USA reached out to the Clinton Foundation, led by Bill and Hillary Clinton, for comment but did not receive a response before this article’s publication.