Left’s ‘Rosa Parks’ Narrative Derails as Family Speaks Out

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The family members of a woman who left-wing activists compared to Rosa Parks after a viral Fourth of July photograph are speaking out, suggesting that some individuals have exploited her story for attention while failing to provide meaningful support.

The woman, Bernita Bowlding, was photographed sitting inside a Washington, D.C., train surrounded by members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front. The image gained viral attention over the holiday weekend, with some users portraying her as a symbol of resistance—even though, by all accounts, the Patriot Front totally ignored her.

wow wow wow — could not be prouder to work @NOTUSreports, where this is the kind of coverage we're doing.@esilverman11 finds the woman in this viral photo. https://t.co/T25jhZ7IZq — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) July 13, 2026

In an interview with left-wing outlet NOTUS, the family said that the media’s attention has done little to address her needs. Bernita is homeless and suffers from mental health issues.

Her mother, Roberta Bowlding, said she did not like the attention Bernita received and described the situation as “embarrassing.”

Her brother, Joseph Bowlding, even reportedly shook his head at the online comparisons of his sister to civil rights leaders.

“They say that ‘We love you, we got you,’ but the reality is that this woman is homeless,” Joseph said. “Are they willing to sacrifice and say, ‘Let’s help her get a place?’ Are they willing to do that?”

Joseph also criticized individuals who may benefit financially from his sister’s image.

“The more views they get, they’re getting money,” he said.

He added that many people on social media may be dismissing his sister’s actual situation.

“They don’t understand her. They don’t know how our family feels,” Joseph stated, according to NOTUS. “It was important to hear the true side of who she really is, instead of just like a fantasy fairytale.”

As reported by NOTUS, Bernita’s photograph was featured by CNN and other major outlets. Some commentators used the image to criticize racism and the Trump administration.