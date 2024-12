Lara Trump Says She’s Removing Herself from Consideration to Be Florida’s U.S. Senator

(Headline USA) Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, said Saturday that she’s removing herself from consideration to be a Florida senator—ending speculation that she could replace Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who has been tapped to be the incoming administration’s secretary of state.

“After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate,” Lara Trump posted on X.

After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate. I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our… https://t.co/ARdvTQki9N — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) December 21, 2024

However, it is unlikely to end speculations about her future political ambitions, with much speculation centered around a potential primary challenge to RINO Sen. Thom Tillis in her native North Carolina.

She promised a “big announcement to share in January.”

The decision comes weeks after Trump announced that she was stepping down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, a move which raised questions about whether she might be vying for a Senate seat.

If Rubio is confirmed, his replacement—who would be chosen by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis—would serve for two years until the next regularly scheduled election in 2026, which is also when Tillis will be up for reelection.

Speculation has previously centered on former Rep. Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump’s initial choice to oversee the Justice Department. Gaetz was replaced by former Floriday Attorney General Pam Bondi after criticism of a potential sex scandal under investigation in the House threatened to derail his confirmation. However, his appointment as a senator would, in one regard, be the ultimate rebuke of the disloyal Republican senators who signaled their refusal to consider his nomination.

Rep. Byron Donalds has also been floated, but is unlikely to get the initial nod due to the critical shortage of GOP lawmakers in the House, which threatens to give Democrats a majority if any more fall off before replacements to Gaetz, Reps. Elise Stefanik and Mike Waltz can arrive—assuming they are Republicans.

Elected as RNC co-chair in March, Lara Trump was a key player in the GOP retaking the White House and control of the Senate, while maintaining the narrow House majority. What she does next could shape Republican politics, given her elevated political profile and her ties to the incoming president.

The idea of placing a Trump family member in the Senate had been backed by some Republicans, including Maye Musk, mother of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, whom Trump has named co-head of a group tasked with reduce federal spending and regulations during his second term as president.

Rubio is expected to be swiftly confirmed to his new post by his Senate colleagues. DeSantis has said that Floridians are likely to know their next senator by the beginning of January.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press