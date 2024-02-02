Quantcast
Thursday, February 1, 2024

Wuhan-Linked Rocky Mt. Lab Accused of Experimenting on Animals w/ Deadly Viruses

'Taxpayers have a right to know how their money is being spent in barbaric NIH animal labs that can cause a devastating lab leak and pandemic right here in the US...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Recently-released photos suggest that Montana’s Wuhan-linked Rocky Mountain Lab has been running animal experiments with a variety of deadly viruses, the Daily Mail reported.

The White Coat Waste Project, a watchdog group that protests against dangerous virus experimentation, obtained the photos and videos of the Rocky Mountain Lab’s research methods via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Rocky Mountain Lab is a branch of the National Institutes of Health, the organization that oversaw the work of former COVID czar Anthony Fauci.

They reportedly ran experiments on piglets and primates using highly contagious and deadly viruses like Ebola, Lassa, Nipah and the Bubonic plague.

There is no evidence of illegal activity on the part of the Rocky Mountain Lab, but the evidence continues to mount suggesting that the NIH has been playing with fire in its so-called “gain of function” research.

According to Justin Goodman, the senior vice president of the White Coat Waste Project, the “NIH’s dangerous, wasteful, and cruel maximal pain animal experiments” have been exposed.

Goodman further pointed out that the lab was spending taxpayer money on this dangerous research.

“Taxpayers have a right to know how their money is being spent in barbaric NIH animal labs that can cause a devastating lab leak and pandemic right here in the US,” Goodman added.

The news prompted Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., to pen a letter to the NIH asking to “learn more about potentially risky research” conducted at their facilities.

Ernst also demanded that the Pentagon review the $50 million in grants the United States is sending to various Chinese medical research institutions, including some in Wuhan.

“Taxpayers deserve to know how much of their money is being shipped to China and why Washington continues collecting and creating deadly super viruses, both of which could pose threats to our national security,” Ernst wrote.

