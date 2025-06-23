LA Anti-ICE Protests Joined by Iran Protests, Youth Unrest

(The Center Square) Anti-deportation protests continued in Los Angeles over the weekend, and were joined both by Iran-related protests and youth-related unrest.

Amid the unrest on Saturday, a large assemblage of unattended youth on bicycles took over and blocked off major thoroughfares, leading the Los Angeles Police Department to issue the second advisory this month regarding the youthful bikers.

Saturday was also a national skateboarding day, which the LAPD says led to approximately 200 skateboarders gathering to set off fireworks as they roved around downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Dodgers also announced that it is providing $1 million in “direct financial assistance for families of immigrants impacted by recent events in the region,” and would soon be making additional announcements “with local community and labor organizations, including the California Community Foundation, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.”

On Sunday, activists peacefully demonstrated outside the Federal Building in Westwood to protest American involvement in Iran after the United States bombed several Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities. The Federal Building was protected by uniformed American soldiers, though it’s unclear if these servicemembers were National Guard or Marines.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department briefly issued a statement of condolences to “the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran” before quickly editing the statement and issuing a formal apology after national backlash.