Kirk Assassin’s Roommate ID’d as Transgender as Police Look for Possible Motive

'In November 2024, Twiggs posted about his anxiety with injecting cross-sex hormones...'

This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Daily Mail reported Friday that alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s roommate is Lance Twiggs, a 22-year-old “wannabe professional gamer” who was reportedly considering a sex change.

After the Daily Mail reported Twiggs’ identity, independent journalist Andy Ngo purported to confirm his gender dysphoria.

“In November 2024, Twiggs posted about his anxiety with injecting cross-sex hormones. Replying to a thread on injection pain, he wrote: ‘seriously. sometimes it’s just muscle memory, sometimes i gotta get buzzed on something so i’m not too anxious about it,’” Ngo reported.

A purported neighbor of said the two were in a romantic relationship. The neighbor said he saw them holding hands and kissing.

Meanwhile, Axios reported Saturday night that law enforcement is investigating whether Robinson was motivated to kill Kirk because of the conservative commentator’s supposedly “hateful” views about transgenderism. Citing six anonymous source, Axios said the roommate Twiggs is a “person of interest” but is also cooperating.

Twiggs is the person who showed law enforcement Robinson’s Discord posts about the assassination.

According to the New York Times, Robinson was asked by others in the Discord chatroom whether he killed Kirk, after the FBI released photos of the suspect. In response, Robinson joked that it must’ve been his “doppelgänger,” who was trying to “get me in trouble.”

Robinson also reportedly joked about getting a cut of the reward, and said he was really Kirk and that he was faking his own death to exit politics.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has said the state will pursue the death penalty against Robinson.

