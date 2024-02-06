Quantcast
King Charles Diagnosed w/ Cancer

'His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
King Charles III
King Charles III / PHOTO: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) After undergoing recent prostate surgery, England’s King Charles III revealed doctors had discovered a treatable form of cancer, Breitbart reported.

Charles, 75, who ascended to the thrown a mere 16 months ago following the 70-year reign of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, will receive treatment in London as an outpatient for the unspecified form of cancer.

The king will be unable to perform his public duties, but he will still be able to engage in his normal administrative tasks.

A statement from Buckingham Palace suggested that the cancer was unrelated to his prostate exam.

“During [t]he [k]ing’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” it said. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Reports indicate that he is at least “triple vaccinated” for COVID-19. His daughter-in-law, Princess Kate of Wales, who has also been in the hospital for a serious but yet-undisclosed ailment, is fully vaccinated as well.

After the testing, Charles began a treatment schedule that same day.

Throughout the time of his treatment, “he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” said the statement.

Thanks to the discovery and “swift intervention,” the king “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” it said.

While the royals during Queen Elizabeth’s reign were often known for keeping their personal troubles under wraps, King Charles wanted to be more transparent, encouraging other men to get prostate exams by publicizing his own.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” said the statement..

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished the King “a full and speedy recovery” in a statement of his own.

“I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” he said.

The King’s youngest son, Prince Harry, who quit his royal duties in 2020 to live in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, was expected to fly to England to visit his father in the coming days.

