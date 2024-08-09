Quantcast
Friday, August 9, 2024

Kamala Refuses Extra Debates, Shamed into Interview w/ 3 Weeks Prep Time

'Kamala Harris needs more time to prepare for a press interview than Joe Biden does. Maybe she’s the one who needs to decamp to Delaware in order to get ready...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: The Drew Barrymore Show via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Aug. 8, 2024, Kamala Harris confirmed that she would participate in one debate with Donald Trump instead of the proposed three.

She also said that she agreed to one interview that would take place three weeks after the announcement.

ABC News correspondent Selina Wang reported that Harris’s campaign official said she would not agree to the Sept. 4, 2024, presidential debate on Fox News that Trump suggested.

Wang also stated that Harris would consider other debates only if Trump shows up to the ABC News debate that will happen on Sept. 10, 2024, which is after the proposed date for the Fox News debate.

NBC News also announced that they agreed to host the presidential debate on Sept. 25, 2024.

Harris herself also said that she was “looking forward” to the debate on Sept. 10, 2024.

The Daily Wire reported that Harris also said there could be a long-form interview “before the end of the month.”

“I’ve talked to my team. I want us to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month,” she said.

She agreed to finally have an interview because conservatives, including Trump, had criticized and mocked her for avoiding taking questions from reporters or holding a press conference since she became the Democratic presidential nominee.

Trump-Vance campaign responded to the recent news on Aug. 9, 2024.

“Kamala Harris needs more time to prepare for a press interview than Joe Biden does. Maybe she’s the one who needs to decamp to Delaware in order to get ready,” the campaign wrote.

The campaign also started asking questions.

“Why would anyone need three weeks to prepare for an interview with a friendly outlet that will throw her softball questions? Why is she being controlled by her new team—consisting of former Obama officials—instead of making decisions herself? Is it because she can’t be trusted to make her own decisions? Who is actually in charge?” the campaign wrote.

After asking all of these rhetorical questions, the campaign answered.

“She isn’t in charge. She can’t be trusted to make her own decisions. And she’s ducking press interviews and press conferences because she’ll malfunction like Joe Biden if she’s unscripted,” the campaign said.

