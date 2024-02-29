Kamala Harris Says College Students Will Get Paid to Register Voters Ahead of 2024

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Kamala Harris announced on Feb. 27, 2024, that college students would get paid by the federal government to register voters, among which could be other college students who are infamous for their far-left political leanings.

Harris’s announcement of the new policy was posted on Twitter by RNC Research.

“We have been doing work to promote voter participation for students. For example, we… under the Federal Work-Study program, now allow students to get paid through Federal Work-Study to register people and to be non-partisan poll workers. As we know, this is important for a number of reasons. One, is to engage our young leaders in this process and [two] activate them in terms of their ability to strengthen our communities,” she said.

In addition to the announcement by Harris, the Department of Education posted an article on its website, in which the organization stated that the federal work-study program is intended to allow students to earn money for day-to-day expenses while at college.

On Feb. 27, 2024, the Biden administration also announced that it would have federal agencies promote voter registration like posting signage promoting Vote.gov at 6,000 Social Security Administration (SSA) offices, having the Department of Health and Human Services emailing voter registration information to people who acquire health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and placing Vote.gov signage at National Park entrances and visitor centers, according to the Daily Caller.

In addition to that, the administration also expressed a desire to push voter registration on three dates: the fake federal holiday, Juneteenth, the Aug. 6, 2024, anniversary of the passage of the Voting Rights Act and National Voter Registration Day, which will fall on Sept. 24, 2024.

Aside from the questionable tactics used by the Democrats during the 2020 election, one of the reasons why Joe Biden got into the Oval Office in the first place was the fact that a lot of young people voted for him. Biden received 60% support from voters ages 18-29, CNN’s exit poll revealed, while adding that Biden had 65% support from voters ages 18-24.