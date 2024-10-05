Quantcast
Saturday, October 5, 2024

Kamala Ad Features ‘Republican’ Who Hasn’t Voted GOP in Over a Decade

'It turns out that the 'Republican' featured in this ad voted for Obama in 2012, voted for neither Trump nor Clinton in 2016, and voted for Biden in 2020...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris in El Paso, Texas, in June/AP Photo

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Harris campaign attempted to appeal to conservative voters with an ad featuring a former GOP official who hasn’t supported a Republican presidential ticket since 2012. 

The ad, shared on X on Friday, highlighted Matthew McCaffery, a former member of the Pennsylvania-based Montgomery County Republican Committee, who was ousted from the party for his repeated criticism of President Donald Trump. 

“More and more Republicans are coming out in support of [Vice President Kamala Haris],” the Democratic campaign claimed.

What they failed to mention is that McCaffery has consistently voted against Republicans in general elections since former President Barack Obama’s re-election in 2012.

While he supported Trump in the 2016 primaries, McCaffery confirmed that he ultimately voted for an independent candidate in the general election.  

McCaffery shifted fully to supporting now-President Joe Biden in 2020 and now vows to vote for Harris in 2024. 

“It’s kind of odd for me to even say, the Democratic party is becoming more of what I grew up knowing the Republican to be,” McCaffery claimed in a Philadelphia Inquirer interview released Wednesday.  

McCaffery is a key figure in Harris’s “Republicans Against Trump” coalition, which has displayed billboards across the battleground of Pennsylvania. 

His anti-Trump activism has been evident in several outlets, including an op-ed where he denounced Trump, as reported by the Inquirer. 

He has also voiced his support for Harris on leftist network CNN and even made an appearance at the Democratic National Convention earlier this year. 

Adding to his efforts, McCaffery was an active member of the “Haley Voters for Harris” group, which sought to persuade Nikki Haley supporters to back Harris.  

“It’s going to be more of the same, and the middle class is going to suffer,” he stated in the ad. “Take it from me, I’m a lifelong Republican, I’m still a Republican. Kamala is trying to help the American people, especially the American middle class.” 

