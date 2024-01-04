Quantcast
Judge Tosses Most of J6 Civil Case Tied to Death of Officer Brian Sicknick

'We are now considering our next step options, to include deposing former President Trump...'

Sandra Garza
Sandra Garza / IMAGE: MSNBC via YouTube

(Headline USA) A U.S. district judge dismissed most of the charges against former President Donald Trump in a civil case related to the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol and the unrelated death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, Fox News reported.

After having been on the front lines protecting the Capitol during the melee, Sicknick, a Trump supporter, died of natural causes on the evening of Jan. 6, according to medical examiners.

Nonetheless, his purported girlfriend, Sandra Garza, filed a suit against Trump and two men who were at the scene of the Capitol, Julian Khater and George Tanios.

Garza accused them of wrongful death, conspiracy to violate civil rights and negligence under an anti-riot law in Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, dismissed three out of the five accounts on Tuesday, leaving only the conspiracy to violate civil rights charge and Garza’s claim under the D.C. Survival Act.

The latter allows an individual’s legal representative to pursue legal action on his behalf after the person’s death. It is unclear, however, that Garza has any legal right to do so based on her relationship with Sicknick.

The D.C. medical examiner’s office said Sicknick suffered two strokes at the base of his brainstem caused by a clot in an artery but claimed, without evidence, that what transpired on Jan. 6 “played a role in his condition.”

Khaner was sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading guilty to spraying Sicknick, causing him to collapse. Tanios pleaded guilty to lesser charges. However, neither man was criminally charged with Sicknick’s death.

“We are pleased to see that our lawsuit in pursuit of justice for the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection [sic], has been permitted to continue,” said far-left activist Mark Zaid, an attorney representing Garza. “We are now considering our next step options, to include deposing former President Trump.”

Trump is still facing a separate federal investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 uprising as one of several lawfare attacks being waged by activist groups seeking to thwart his reelection. However, contrary to Zaid’s claim, he has not been criminally charged with insurrection, nor with anything related to Sicknick’s death.

