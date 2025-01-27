Quantcast
Monday, January 27, 2025

Warrantless FISA Searches are Unconstitutional, Judge Says in Landmark Ruling

'To hold otherwise would effectively allow law enforcement to amass a repository of communications under Section 702—including those of U.S. persons—that can later be searched on demand without limitation...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Government surveillance
Government surveillance / IMAGE: ChatGPT

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Lost in the excitement of President Donald Trump’s first days in office was a major ruling last week that implicates Americans’ privacy rights.

Indeed, a U.S. judge ruled last Tuesday that the U.S. government violates the Fourth Amendment when it conducts warrantless searches of information collected under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

U.S. Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall’s judgment last week was in the case of Agron Hasbajrami, who was arrested in September 2011 at John F. Kennedy International Airport after buying a one-way airline ticket to travel to Turkey. He pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to travel to Pakistan the previous year to join a radical jihadist insurgent group.

While in prison, he was notified by the federal government that some evidence against him had been gathered via FISA 702, which allows the FBI and other agencies to collect without a warrant the communications of foreigners located in other countries—including when those subjects are in contact with Americans or other people inside the U.S.

For about the last decade, Hasbajrami has challenged the constitutionality of the FISA surveillance that he was subjected to. Judge Hall’s ruling last Tuesday was a major step in that legal battle.

In her ruling, Judge Hall noted that the warrantless collection of U.S. communications under Section 702 can be constitutional. For instance, the “incidental collection” of a U.S. person’s communications is allowed if it occurred while the FBI was targeting a foreign national outside the country.

But while the U.S. government might be able to collect the communications without a warrant, it’s does require one if it wants to read the content of those comms, Judge Hall ruled last week.

“Simply acquiring the defendant’s communications under Section 702, albeit lawfully, did not, in and of itself, permit the government to later query the retained information. To hold otherwise would effectively allow law enforcement to amass a repository of communications under Section 702—including those of U.S. persons—that can later be searched on demand without limitation,” the judge said.

“While communications of U.S. persons may nonetheless be intercepted, incidentally or inadvertently, it would be paradoxical to permit warrantless searches of the same information that Section 702 is specifically designed to avoid collecting.”

While ruling the warrantless FISA queries unconstitutional, the judge declined to suppress the information that was collected from those searches—ruling that agents acted in “good faith” when they searched through Hasbajrami’s comms without a warrant.

Reacting to last week’s judgment, the non-profit Project for Privacy & Surveillance Accountability said it shows that implementing warrant requirements for FISA searches is “moderate and practical.”

“The court recognized that there is room for exigent, or emergency, circumstances. But it reasonably creates an expectation that in most cases involving an American a warrant will be required,” said PPSA general counsel Gene Schaerr.

Hasbajrami’s lawyers have signaled that they plan to appeal the parts of Judge Hall’s judgment. They also want to be able to read the parts of the judgment that were redacted.

It’s not clear whether the Justice Department will also appeal the ruling. Trump’s pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi, said during her confirmation hearing that she opposes “backdoor searches” under Section 702—which is what Hasbajrami was subjected to.

However, Bondi signalled her overall support for FISA 702. Trump’s pick to run the Office of Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, also said she supports warrantless spying on Americans via Section 702 , while national security advisor Mike Waltz has always been a vocal proponent of 702.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Buy the Dip or Invest in Gold? China’s AI Rollout Sparks Panic-Selling
Next article
SCOOP: China Continues Making Covert Gold Purchases in London

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com