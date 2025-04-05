Judge Boasberg’s Brother Has Cushy State Department-Backed Job in Singapore

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The brother of Judge James Boasberg—currently the de-facto face of the judicial activism threatening to thwart the MAGA agenda—has long been a critic of President Donald Trump and previously pushed for the hiring of illegal aliens into U.S. schools. He now heads a Singaporean school promoted by the State Department.

Conservative provocateur Laura Loomer exposed Saturday that Judge Boasberg’s brother, Tom Boasberg, has deep ties to the anti-Trump movement, dating back to Trump’s first term in office. Loomer suggests that this raises serious questions about the judge’s partiality as he oversees cases involving the Trump administration.

Tom Boasberg was an associate at Covington & Burling, one of the law firms affected by Trump’s revocation of security clearances. Notably, Loomer noted that Covington & Burling was among those firms allegedly leading the weaponization of the judicial process.

He later served over 10 years in Denver Public Schools, during which he recruited DACA recipients to teach American students. Even worse, Boasberg’s schools did not verify whether these foreign nationals actually received DACA protections, according to a report to liberal Vox in 2017:

“The school district does not ask applicants if they have DACA status, so it doesn’t track how many teachers have that protection. Even so, many are open about it throughout the hiring process. Boasberg said he reached out to local colleges and universities to let them know that Denver schools were eager hire [sic] DACA students. It was hard enough finding bilingual teachers for such a diverse urban school district.”

When Trump attempted to end DACA, Tom Boasberg panicked “for weeks,” vehemently opposing the move. He claimed the order would be “catastrophic” for Denver.

He currently serves as the superintendent at the Singapore American School, according to his LinkedIn page. The school is even featured on the Department of State’s assisted school site:

“Singapore American School is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational day school offering an exemplary American education with an international perspective for students from preschool to grade 12.”

Loomer noted that the landing page was created—or updated—on March 6, 2025, months after Trump took office.

She questioned why the Trump-led State Department actively promotes a school headed by someone who openly encouraged the hiring of illegal aliens. Loomer noted that the school’s head is the brother of a judge now threatening to hold Trump officials in contempt over an alleged failure to return a flight of illegal aliens to the U.S.

Headline USA has reached out to Tom Boasberg for comment.

Read the Loomer investigation below:

