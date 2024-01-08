JP Morgan Forecast: Biden to Exit Office Early Due to Failing Health

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) JPMorgan Chase has published financial predictions for 2024, forecasting that President Joe Biden may leave office before the November elections due to his failing health.

JP Morgan’s prediction was made in its annual outlook report, in which it outlines expectations for the coming year. Overall, the mega bank predicts slowing economic growth—but not collapse—and growing debt among developed nations.

A much bolder prediction was made towards the end of the report: “President Biden withdraws sometime between Super Tuesday and the November election, citing health reasons. Biden passes the torch to a replacement candidate named by the Democratic National Committee.”

The report explained that Biden has a low approval rating, considering that the U.S. economy has had about a 10% job creation since his inauguration. The report attributed much of the growth under Biden as a by-product of his inauguration coinciding with the rollout of COVID vaccines and a reopening US economy.

The prediction about Biden’s exodus was one of JP Morgan’s “top ten surprises for 2024.” Other predictions were that the U.S. dollar will remain stable, the Justice Department will win one of its major antitrust cases and that the war in Ukraine will continue without a ceasefire.

Biden, 81, still insists on running again, despite the numerous signals about his failing health.

Most recently, he had to be ushered off the stage by handler-in-chief Jill Biden at the end of a 30-minute speech denouncing Donald Trump.

Biden currently has the lowest public approval rating of any president seeking re-election in modern history and is trailing Trump by 2.2 percentage points according to the latest average from RealClearPolitics.

Trump holds moderate advantages in all of the major battleground states: Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, Arizona and Michigan.

Even far-left CNN currently projects Trump to win the November race with a 272–225 Electoral College victory while leaving the Democrat controlled Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin undecided.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.