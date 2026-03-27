Jill Biden’s Secret Service Guard Shoots Himself in the Leg

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Daily Mail reported Friday that a Secret Service agent protecting former First Lady Jill Biden shot himself in the leg at the Philadelphia International Airport.

“The agent shot himself in the leg just after 8.30am Friday while on an assignment to protect Biden,” the Daily Mail reported, citing a Secret Service spokesman.

“He suffered a non-life-threatening injury after what the federal agency described as a ‘negligent discharge while handling a service weapon.”

Jill Biden was not present during the incident, nor did the shooting affect her trip. A spokesman said the agency’s office of professional responsibility is investigating the matter.

The Daily Mail reported that police tape was roping off Terminal C near the American Airlines ticketing desk.

“Officers were seen surrounding a black Chevy Suburban inside the cordon. The vehicle’s trunk and front passenger-side door were left open,” the outlet said.

“A medic unit responded to the scene, but then left, followed by a police car.”

Friday’s incident comes about 18 months after another Secret Service officer shot himself in September 2024–on the heels of two assassination attempts on Donald Trump. In that case, a Secret Service officer reportedly shot himself in the foot while he was near the Israeli ambassador’s residence in Washington DC.

“According to USSS, the agent was on duty during the ‘negligent discharge’ while he was handling his weapon shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of 32nd and Fessenden streets Northwest,” a local DC news station reported at the time.

“His injuries were not life threatening, and the officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. USSS says no one else was injured in the incident.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.