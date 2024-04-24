Quantcast
Wednesday, April 24, 2024

J6er Still Faces Punishment for Going on Tucker Carlson’s Show

'Walton is trying to once again impose surveillance of Goodwyn’s computer...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last year, U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton ordered that the government monitor the social media for “disinformation” from Jan. 6 protestor Daniel Goodwyn, who pled guilty in January 2023 to one misdemeanor count of entering the Capitol unlawfully.

Judge Walton’s novel and likely unconstitutional publishment was quickly appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which struck down the punishment last month. The DC appeals court remanded the Goodwyn case back to the lower court, instructing that if Judge Walton must review his computer-monitoring punishment to make sure it comports with “constitutional protections.”

Now, it appears if Judge Walton is looking to reimpose the computer-monitoring requirement on Goodwyn. Reclaimthenet.org reported Tuesday that  Judge Walton scheduled a new hearing date for June 4 in a bid to reconsider his original order for Daniel Goodwyn’s computer to be surveilled for “mis/disinformation.”

“Walton is trying to once again impose surveillance of Goodwyn’s computer, ordering him to ‘show cause’ as to why that should not be happening,” the outlet reported.

Goodwyn’s punishment stems from his June 2023 appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he promoted a website for supporters to donate money to him and other political prisoners. Goodwyn’s appearance on that show drew the ire of Judge Walton, who last June ordered the Probation Office to monitor Goodwyn’s computer to make sure he didn’t spread “disinformation.” Goodwyn was also sentenced to 60 days imprisonment and given a $2,500 fine.

On March 26, the DC appeals court granted Goodwyn’s appeal, remanding his case to the district court for further consideration.

If Judge Walton does decide to reimpose a computer-monitoring requirement for Goodwyn, then “it should explain its reasoning,” “develop the record in support of its decision,” and ensure that the condition accords with … constitutional protections,” the appeals justices said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

