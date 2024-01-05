J6 Cancer-Stricken Protestor Slapped w/ 10 Year Prison Sentence

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Jan. 6 protestor suffering from a rare form of chronic lymphoma has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for involvement in the Capitol Hill riot.

Christopher Worrell, an alleged member of the Proud Boys, was previously allowed to leave federal prison after expressing disturbing concerns about his treatment during his pre-trial arrest, Politico reported.

Worrell, who suffers from a rare form of cancer, regularly complained about his treatment during pretrial incarceration in the DC jail. That led Judge Lamberth to ask question and hold the jail in contempt. He let Worrell out to get treatment… — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 4, 2024

U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth granted Worrell a medical exemption and held the Department of Corrections in contempt of court due to their harsh treatment of the ill man. Nevertheless, Lamberth imposed a decade-long sentence on the ailing man.

Federal prosecutors had sought a 14-year sentence in August, prompting Worrell to skip sentencing hearings over heart-wrenching fears of dying in prison.

Prosecutors accused Worrell of assaulting U.S. Capitol officers with pepper spray gel.

During an emotional sentencing hearing, Worrell expressed regret for his actions on Jan. 6 and thanked the judge for the apparent leniency during the pre-trial process.

“You very likely saved my life,” the man said, according to media reports. “Nearly three years ago today, I made some choices I sincerely regret.”

Worrell added, “If I could go back in time,” he said, “I would change many things about that horrible day.”

The judge expressed satisfaction with the sentence and defended the relatively shorter term, specifically citing Worrell’s medical condition.

“I don’t want to see you die in prison,” Lamberth said, as reported by Politico. He also pushed back against Worrell’s assertion of being a political prisoner.

“It’s wrong to think that he’s a political prisoner,” the judge added. “It’s not OK. The court can’t send a message that it was OK.”

Worrell’s complaints about his treatment in federal prison led to a contempt of court order after his civil rights were violated.

“It’s clear to me the civil rights of the defendant were violated by the D.C. Department of Corrections,” said Lamberth in 2021, according to the Associated Press. “I don’t know if it’s because he’s a January 6 defendant or not.”

Worrell’s sentence followed Attorney General Merrick Garland’s directive to prosecute those who allegedly broke the law during the protests of the congressional certification of the contentious 2020 presidential election.