Israeli Forces Kill at Least Three More Palestinians in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

The Health Ministry said that since the ceasefire went into effect on October 11, 23 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks and 122 have been wounded...

Gaza City
Smoke from an Israeli airstrike rises in Gaza City / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comIsraeli forces have killed at least three Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday, according to reports from the Strip, despite the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Thursday that two brothers were killed by an Israeli drone to the east of the southern city of Khan Younis. “Ambulance teams were unable to evacuate the bodies due to the danger posed by continued Israeli attacks on civilians,” the report said.

A source in Gaza’s ambulance service told Al Jazeera that at least one person was killed in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily death toll update, which it releases about midday Gaza time, that at least four Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces over the previous 24-hour period. Another three Palestinians died of wounds sustained in previous Israeli attacks, and 22 bodies were recovered from the rubble.

The Health Ministry said that since the ceasefire went into effect on October 11, 23 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks and 122 have been wounded.

The circumstances of all the Israeli attacks are unclear, but Israel has threatened to kill anyone who crosses the so-called “yellow line,” the line IDF forces withdrew to when the truce went into effect.

Several incidents have occurred in Gaza City’s Shujaiya neighborhood, where five Palestinians were killed by the IDF on Monday. Palestinian reports said they were in the neighborhood inspecting their homes while the IDF claimed they crossed the “yellow line” and posed a “threat,” though the IDF did not allege they were armed.

Palestinians have also been killed in clashes between Hamas and an armed clan that occurred on Sunday. According to Al Jazeera, at least 27 people, including eight Hamas members, were killed in the fighting.

