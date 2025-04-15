Israel To Receive ‘Major’ New Weapons Shipment from the US

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The Israeli military is set to receive a “major new weapons shipment” from the US in the coming weeks to help prepare it for continued operations in Gaza and a potential attack on Iran, the Israeli news site Ynet reported on Monday.

The details of the arms shipment are unclear, but Ynet said it would include 3,000 munitions for Israel’s Air Force. The report said the bomb shipment was recently approved by the Trump administration.

The Pentagon’s Defense Cooperation Agency said on Monday that the State Department approved a $180 million arms deal for Eitan Powerpack Engines that will go to Israel, but it did not announce any new bomb shipments.

The Ynet report said the new weapons shipment will help prepare the Israeli military for a new “large-scale campaign” in Gaza and that it comes in addition to over 10,000 munitions that are expected to replenish Israeli stockpiles soon.

The Trump administration has approved a series of arms deals and weapons shipments for Israel, totaling more than $12 billion, including tens of thousands of 2,000-pound bombs, which Israel has dropped on densely populated civilian areas of Gaza.

Trump officials have claimed that the Biden administration placed a “partial arms embargo” on Israel, but President Biden provided more military aid to Israel in a single year than any other US president in history.

Besides fueling Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, US military aid to Israel also supports Israel’s stepped-up military operations in the West Bank and its occupations of southern Lebanon and southern Syria.