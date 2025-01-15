IRS Gave Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate a $111M Tax Refund Last Year

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal, a fund was created with the deceased pedophile’s assets to compensate his victims. The fund ended up paying nearly $165 million million to more than 135 people.

It turns out, Epstein’s estate has made nearly all the money it paid to sex trafficking victims in one tax return last year. According to the New York Times, the Internal Revenue Service provided Epstein’s estate with a $111.6 million tax refund last fall—swelling the total assets to $145 million. The executors of Epstein’s will initially projected that his estate would shrink to less than $40 million from its original $600 million once all the payments to victims were made.

According to the Times, “the tax refund stems from an estimated $190 million payment the estate made to the IRS in July 2020, based partly on assumptions about the value of assets that have since been sold for far less.”

COVERUP: Biden's DOJ will NOT release the list of the people who Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls for. Now Biden's IRS is refunding $112M to his estate and refuses to release the names of the beneficiary(s). As much as $145M, instead of going to the victims, will go to… pic.twitter.com/2YOtw9pxHO — @amuse (@amuse) January 15, 2025

“Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan, for instance, sold for nearly $40 million below the asking price,” the Times explained.

Adding insult to injury for the victims, none of the tax return will go to the victims. Instead, it will likely go to the estate’s coexecutors, Richard Kahn and Darren Indyke, along with other beneficiaries chosen by Epstein before his death—most of whose identities remain largely shrouded in secrecy, according to the Times.

Marijke Chartouni, who was sexually abused by Epstein when she was 20 and has already received a payment from the estate, told the Times that it’s “morally objectionable for anyone other than a victim to benefit from acts of injustice or wrongdoing.”

“Victims continue to suffer,” she said.

Epstein’s estate reportedly declined to comment on the matter.

Epstein died at a federal jail in New York in August 2019 while awaiting trial. He had pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually abusing dozens of girls, some as young as 14 years old.

