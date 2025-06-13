Iran Strikes Israel, Ends Nuclear Talks With U.S.

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) On Friday, Iran began its response to an Israeli war launched on the Islamic Republic last night. Additionally, Tehran said it would withdraw from talks with Washington on establishing a new nuclear safeguards agreement.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei announced that Tehran would retaliate to Israel’s aggressive war in a statement on Friday afternoon. “The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act. By God’s grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin.” He added, “The Iranian nation won’t permit the blood of its valued martyrs to go unavenged, nor will it ignore the violation of its airspace.”

Iranian missiles were reported to have hit targets in Israel, with some videos showing impacts in Tel Aviv. At the time of this writing, the extent of the Iranian attack and the damage in Israel is unclear.

🔴 The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they’ve committed 📹 Imam Khamenei’s televised message following the Zionist regime's attacks on various parts of Iran and the martyrdom of a group of commanders, scientists, and civilians on June 13, 2025 pic.twitter.com/tRmtWK6rko — Khamenei Media (@Khamenei_m) June 13, 2025

Tehran says some of the missiles were fired at Israel from a submarine.

According to Reuters Pentagon correspondent Idrees Ali, two US officials confirmed that American forces helped to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel. The US has also deployed additional military assets to the region to help intercept Iranian missiles and drones.

Moreover, Tehran canceled talks with Washington that were scheduled to take place Sunday in Oman. Earlier in the day, Trump urged Iran to agree to a deal with the US, and American officials said the White House was still open to meeting with Iranians.

“There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

Iran's retalitory strikes on Israel:

– It is easy to start a war, but then difficult to control pic.twitter.com/JbCR6cI843 — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) June 13, 2025

Starting in April, US and Iranian officials engaged in five rounds of Omani-mediated negotiations. While Tehran reported some progress was made in the later rounds of talks, the White House adopted the hardline position that the Islamic Republic would have to completely dismantle its uranium enrichment program.

The Israeli attack on Iran has hit several nuclear and military facilities as well as residential buildings in Tehran, while some top Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were assassinated in the strikes. At least 78 people have been killed, with scores injured.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Kyle Anzalone is the opinion editor of Antiwar.com and news editor of the Libertarian Institute. He hosts The Kyle Anzalone Show and is co-host of Conflicts of Interest with Connor Freeman.