Incentives Matter: Economic Realities and Policy Impacts

(Money Metals News Service) Host Mike Maharrey dives into the economic principle of incentives, emphasizing their critical role in shaping behavior and policy outcomes.

He references French economist Frédéric Bastiat’s essay The Seen and the Unseen (That Which is Seen, and That Which is Not Seen), which explores the visible and invisible consequences of economic actions.

Maharrey critiques policies like minimum wage increases and tariffs for their unintended consequences, often overlooked by policymakers.

Economic Policy Under the New Administration

As the U.S. transitions into the second Trump administration, Maharrey analyzes potential shifts in economic policy.

Early signs include deregulation efforts and fiscal reforms, such as a federal hiring freeze, aimed at boosting the private sector.

However, he cautions against overestimating the president’s influence, noting significant barriers like Congress, entrenched spending patterns, and the challenges of reducing the $600 billion monthly federal spending levels.

Gold, Silver, and Tariff-Induced Market Dynamics

A primary focus of the episode is the ripple effect of potential tariffs on gold and silver markets. Maharrey explains that fears of tariffs on precious metals are driving a significant shift in bullion from London to the U.S., creating market distortions:

Gold Lease Rates Surge : Lease rates for gold in London jumped to over 3.5% annually, levels not seen since 2002. This signals a rising demand for gold in U.S. markets.

: Lease rates for gold in London jumped to over 3.5% annually, levels not seen since 2002. This signals a rising demand for gold in U.S. markets. Silver Market Squeeze: The silver market, already constrained by four consecutive years of deficits and record industrial demand (over 700 million ounces in 2024), faces tightening supplies. Bloomberg estimates only 50 million ounces of readily available silver remain in London.

Maharrey warns of potential price spikes due to these dynamics, emphasizing that the silver market is particularly vulnerable due to its smaller size.

Investment Implications

For investors, Maharrey sees the current market conditions as a prime opportunity to buy gold and silver. Premiums on physical metals are at historic lows, making it an attractive time to enter or expand positions.

He advises caution against overoptimism about economic improvements under the new administration, pointing to deep-seated structural issues like national debt, deficit spending, and monetary inflation.

Call to Action

Maharrey encourages listeners to consider investing in precious metals to hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

He directs them to Money Metals Exchange for expert guidance on integrating gold and silver into their portfolios.