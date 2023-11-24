Quantcast
Friday, November 24, 2023

Illegals Beat Out Low-Income Residents for Holiday Free-Food Assistance

'Why do we have to take the butt of everything?'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
New York immigration
Migrants enjoy a siesta while waiting in line outside the Roosevelt Hotel that is being used by the city as temporary housing. / PHOTO: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As New York City becomes overrun with illegal immigrants, low-income residents have borne the brunt of the impact.

This Thanksgiving, for instance, many were passed over in favor of illegals by food trucks giving away food to the needy, according to an Instagram video posted by the Federation for American Immigration Reform, an organization dedicated to saving the “American way of life” in the midst of the immigration crisis—the “true national emergency.”

In the video, FAIR spokesman Joey Chester notes that low income earners in the borough of Queens have had to compete with the influx of some 8,000 illegals to receive their welfare benefits since President Joe Biden took office.

According to one resident who lives in the Queensbridge public housing development, those benefits are instead distributed to illegal immigrants who are “using the system to survive.”

“Why do we have to take the butt of everything?” wondered Georgia Butler, adding that her “community is already suffering.”

The illegals have been beating out residents of the New York City Housing Authority during free-food handouts, including a recent one for Thanksgiving turkeys.

Clashes between the groups got so bad that one person recently ended up hospitalized.

“We would never turn anyone away for a meal, but there simply just is not enough for both NYCHA residents and the migrant shelter residents,” said Council member Julie Won.

As the city strains under the burden of thousands of foreigners, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced budget cuts to help pay for the immigration crisis.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FED FILES V: DOJ Prosecutors Expose Identities of Alleged FBI Informants
Next article
Education Dept. Threatens to Pull School Funding over Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com