Illegals Beat Out Low-Income Residents for Holiday Free-Food Assistance

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As New York City becomes overrun with illegal immigrants, low-income residents have borne the brunt of the impact.

This Thanksgiving, for instance, many were passed over in favor of illegals by food trucks giving away food to the needy, according to an Instagram video posted by the Federation for American Immigration Reform, an organization dedicated to saving the “American way of life” in the midst of the immigration crisis—the “true national emergency.”

In the video, FAIR spokesman Joey Chester notes that low income earners in the borough of Queens have had to compete with the influx of some 8,000 illegals to receive their welfare benefits since President Joe Biden took office.

According to one resident who lives in the Queensbridge public housing development, those benefits are instead distributed to illegal immigrants who are “using the system to survive.”

“Why do we have to take the butt of everything?” wondered Georgia Butler, adding that her “community is already suffering.”

The illegals have been beating out residents of the New York City Housing Authority during free-food handouts, including a recent one for Thanksgiving turkeys.

Clashes between the groups got so bad that one person recently ended up hospitalized.

“We would never turn anyone away for a meal, but there simply just is not enough for both NYCHA residents and the migrant shelter residents,” said Council member Julie Won.

As the city strains under the burden of thousands of foreigners, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced budget cuts to help pay for the immigration crisis.