Iconic Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Surprises Contestants in Final Show

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Pat Sajak bade farewell to Wheel of Fortune on June 7, 2024, after hosting the legendary game show for more than 8,000 episodes across 41 seasons.

The episode featured footage from Sajak’s 1981 debut and revealed “Chicago, Illinois” as the first puzzle answer, the New York Post reported. Even though a round was cut from the program to make room for Sajak’s goodbye message, Sajak gave each contestant $5,000 to make up for it.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade,” he said.

Even though Sajak is an outspoken conservative, during his speech, he said that he was proud of making the show “a safe place for family fun,” with no social issues or politics.

“Kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations. What an honor to play even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives,” he said.

Sajak called every contestant “the real [star] of the show,” thanked the staff for making his “job so much easier,” said that he would miss his “professional half,” Vanna White and paid tribute to his wife, Lesly Brown, and their children, Maggie and Patrick.

Sajak has been nominated for various daytime and primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Game Show Host, which he won thrice, the news source reported.

He was presented with the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

In 2019, Sajak became the longest-serving game show host, surpassing Bob Barker’s The Price Is Right 35-year tenure and being recognized by the Guinness World Records for the achievement.

Before becoming the game show host, Sajak worked as a radio disc jockey and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, where he joined Armed Forces Radio Saigon and shouted “Good morning, Vietnam!” to open up his daily show.