Tuesday, March 17, 2026

ICE Issues Detainer for Illegal Alien Seen in Viral Mugshot 

According to law enforcement, the 13-year-old reportedly struck Hernandez-Lopez during the altercation. 

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer stands on duty. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe Trump administration said Monday it will seek to detain an illegal alien whose mugshot went viral on social media. 

ICE announced in an X post that it issued a detainer for Darnel Hernandez-Lopez, a foreign national of unknown county of origin, facing criminal charges in Alabama for allegedly strangling his domestic partner. 

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office booked Hernandez-Lopez on domestic violence strangulation charges, as reported by KBTX and Fox 26.

According to law enforcement, the 13-year-old reportedly struck Hernandez-Lopez during the altercation. 

His mugshot showed a bloody face, swollen lips and eyes, and a nose appearing bruised and swollen. 

The incident began at their home in Foley, Alabama, around 8:00 p.m. on March 9. Hernandez-Lopez reportedly tried to hit the teenager and threw a bike at him. 

Baldwin County honors ICE detainers, according to the sheriff’s office. 

 

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