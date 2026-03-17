ICE Issues Detainer for Illegal Alien Seen in Viral Mugshot 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Trump administration said Monday it will seek to detain an illegal alien whose mugshot went viral on social media.

ICE announced in an X post that it issued a detainer for Darnel Hernandez-Lopez, a foreign national of unknown county of origin, facing criminal charges in Alabama for allegedly strangling his domestic partner.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office booked Hernandez-Lopez on domestic violence strangulation charges, as reported by KBTX and Fox 26.

According to law enforcement, the 13-year-old reportedly struck Hernandez-Lopez during the altercation.

His mugshot showed a bloody face, swollen lips and eyes, and a nose appearing bruised and swollen.

The incident began at their home in Foley, Alabama, around 8:00 p.m. on March 9. Hernandez-Lopez reportedly tried to hit the teenager and threw a bike at him.

Baldwin County honors ICE detainers, according to the sheriff’s office.